Polsley, Whipp finish well at Lee's Summit

Dominick Polsley and Kaden Whipp both advanced to the semifinals of the Lee’s Summit (Missouri) Holiday Boys Wrestling Tournament, which took place Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.

Whipp and Polsley were two of just three Cardinals who competed in the event. The Cardinals ended with 58 points, finishing 22nd in the 24-team field.

Polsley finished third overall at 165 pounds and Whipp fourth at 106. Landen Carson was the other Cardinal in the field, but he was unable to secure a win.

The tournament started with pool play Friday and both Polsley and Whipp finished unbeaten. Polsley won all four of his matches with three falls and a 5-2 decision over Alex Whitehead of Oak Grove. Whipp finished all four of his matches with first period pins.

Carson also wrestled four times Friday at 132 pounds, but lost all four times by fall, ending his tournament.

Polsley and Whipp came back Saturday, starting with quarterfinal matches, which they both won by fall in the first period.

The semifinal round proved to be the tough one, with Polsley losing by fall to Jackson Jones of Lee’s Summit and Whipp dropping an 11-7 decision to Kallen Koelzer of Lee’s Summit West.

Polsley came back to beat Tobi Falubi of Park Hill South 7-4 in the third-place match, while Whipp lost his third-place match 9-1 to Macon Oliver of Liberty North.

The tournament ended the 2022 portion of the season for the Cardinals, a difficult one with much of the team missing time because of illness.