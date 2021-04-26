Pirtle wins Sidney Tournament title, Cardinals 2nd

Clarinda’s Zach Pirtle earned medalist honors and led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Sidney Boys Golf Invitational Saturday, April 24.

Pirtle shot an 83 to beat Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt by two strokes.

Langfelt led the Knights to the team title as Fremont-Mills’ 365 was 14 shots better than runner-up Clarinda. The Knights had three of the 10 medalists.

Cooper Neal also medaled for the Cardinals, shooting a 91 to finish eighth.

Shenandoah shot a 386 to place fourth overall, with Jade Spangler leading the Mustangs with a seventh-place finish of 90.

Sidney had the fourth and fifth-place individual finishers as Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam shot matching 87s. Sidney was sixth in the team race with a 400.

Bedford finished third in the eight-team field. The other top-five finisher was Auburn’s Cam Binder, who shot an 86 to take third.

Jarod McNeese was next for the Cardinals with a 102. Carter Larson’s 103 completed Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 109 from Xander Pullen and a 120 from Noah Comer.