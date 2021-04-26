 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pirtle wins Sidney Tournament title, Cardinals 2nd
0 comments

Pirtle wins Sidney Tournament title, Cardinals 2nd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zach Pirtle, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Zach Pirtle makes his approach shot during the Cardinals' season-opening win over Glenwood Monday, April 5.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Clarinda’s Zach Pirtle earned medalist honors and led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Sidney Boys Golf Invitational Saturday, April 24.

Pirtle shot an 83 to beat Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt by two strokes.

Langfelt led the Knights to the team title as Fremont-Mills’ 365 was 14 shots better than runner-up Clarinda. The Knights had three of the 10 medalists.

Cooper Neal also medaled for the Cardinals, shooting a 91 to finish eighth.

Shenandoah shot a 386 to place fourth overall, with Jade Spangler leading the Mustangs with a seventh-place finish of 90.

Sidney had the fourth and fifth-place individual finishers as Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam shot matching 87s. Sidney was sixth in the team race with a 400.

Bedford finished third in the eight-team field. The other top-five finisher was Auburn’s Cam Binder, who shot an 86 to take third.

Jarod McNeese was next for the Cardinals with a 102. Carter Larson’s 103 completed Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 109 from Xander Pullen and a 120 from Noah Comer.

Carter Ruzek shot a 96 to be Shenandoah’s second best golfer of the day, just ahead of Nick Opal’s 98. David Rendon added a 102 to complete the team score.

Derek Bartlett shot a 128 and Isaiah Jordan a 143 for the Mustangs.

Trailing Jorgenson and Beam for the Cowboys was Will Bryant with a 109. Kellen Rose shot a 117 to complete the team score.

Sidney’s other two golfers were Christian Harris with a 128 and Donovan Racine with a 135.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics