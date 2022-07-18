Petersen, Sands home runs, grand slam by Walsh lead A's to sweep at Des Moines

The Clarinda A’s left Des Moines Saturday, July 16, with a pair of wins 13-5 and 7-3, over the Peak Prospects.

The first game was quite close for much of the contest, but the A’s scored eight runs in the seventh and final inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Will Walsh, to take the lead and earn the win.

Walsh’s slam gave Clarinda the lead after the inning started on a single, an error and a walk before Walsh greeted a new Des Moines pitcher with the bases clearing home run. The A’s added four more runs in the inning. Three straight singles loaded the bases with one out before Hayes Edens walked, forcing in a run. Clay Cutter then doubled to left, scoring two and Tab Tracy’s groundout plated another run as the A’s scored eight runs on six hits, as 13 batters came to the plate in the inning.

The A’s scored the game’s first three runs in the second inning on RBI singles by Bryce Phelps, Cutter and Aidan Garrett. Walsh scored a run in the third on Max Petersen’s RBI groundout to give Clarinda a 4-1 lead.

Des Moines tied the game with a three-run fifth and then both teams plated a run in the sixth, with Petersen hitting a leadoff home run for Clarinda.

Brennan Sefrit started on the mound and lasted five innings for Clarinda. He struck out four, giving up six hits, two walks and four earned runs. Luke Saunders gave up the one run in the sixth inning and then closed the door with a scoreless seventh, striking out three.

The A’s led throughout in the nightcap, which was also just seven innings in length. The A’s scored twice in the first inning. Tracy led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Garrett’s single. Walsh singled him over to third and then Kam Kelton singled in Garrett.

The A’s added two runs in the third to lead 4-1. Tracy walked to start the inning, stole his way to third and then scored on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Saunders then scored Garrett, who had also walked.

The A’s added a run in the fourth inning on an error and two more in the fifth on Sands’ two-run home run.

Nobody had a multi-hit game for the A’s, who combined to draw seven walks.

Ricky Harrison and Phelps combined to pitch the entire game. Harrison struck out three over 4 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, four walks and three runs, one earned. Phelps pitched 2 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings to secure the win for Clarinda.

The A’s enter the season’s final week with a 29-11 record, 28-11 in the MINK League, and a three-game lead on St. Joe for the league’s best record.