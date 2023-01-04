 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paup leads Creston past Cardinal girls

Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight throws a pass while running away from Creston's Doryn Paup during the Cardinals' home loss to the Panthers Tuesday, Jan. 3. Knight scored seven points in the game.

 Bryan Clark, Clarinda Herald-Journal

CLARINDA — The Clarinda girls basketball team didn’t open the second half of the basketball season nearly as well as they had hoped to in a 62-29 home loss to Creston Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Cardinals turned the ball over too many times, struggled on the offensive end and then struggled defensively over the final 10 minutes as the Panthers blew the game open in the final quarter.

Clarinda scored just five points in the first quarter and 11 in the first half to trail by 15 at halftime. The Cardinals found some offense in the third quarter, though, and an Addy Wagoner basket cut Creston’s lead to 34-24 at the 2:02 mark of the third quarter.

Creston scored the final 10 of the quarter, however, and that run continued well into the fourth quarter, as the Panthers outscored the Cardinals 26-2 from Wagoner’s basket until a Lylly Merrill free throw with 1:56 showing on the fourth quarter clock.

“It’s not nearly where we wanted to be effort wise and execution wise,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said after the game. “We have some things to figure out before we go to Lewis Central on Friday.”

Creston post Doryn Paup scored 32 points to lead the Panthers and Hanafan said she led a strong performance from the Panthers in gaining just their second win of the season.

“Give credit to Creston,” Hanafan said. “Paup is good and the other four stepped up and did their roles. They outhustled us and outexecuted us. We just didn’t adjust.”

Wagoner led the Cardinals with eight points, while Jerzee Knight contributed seven for the Cardinals, who fell to 3-7 on the season and 1-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Bailey Nordyke scored five points for Clarinda. Taylor Cole, Amelia Hesse, Sage Howard and Carsen Wellhausen all had two points and Merrill finished with one.

Next for the Cardinals is a conference road game Friday against Lewis Central.

