Paruleski shuts out Renegades

In two starts on the mound during the previous week, the Jacksonville State freshman struck out 22 batters over 12 innings, giving up just three hits and one earned run.

It was the second week the league had given out Pitcher and Player of the Week honors. Fagerstrom was first A’s athlete to earn league honors this season.

The Clarinda A’s had two huge innings offensively in earning a 17-8 win at St. Joe Wednesday, June 23.

It was the first meeting of the season between the A’s and Mustangs and gave the A’s their 12th consecutive win.

Clarinda’s first big inning happened immediately with a five-run first frame. The A’s loaded the bases with one out and then Jeff Clarke was hit by a pitch to force in a run with one out. After a strikeout, Ryan Gamboa doubled, clearing the bases. Gamboa then scored on Isaac Lopez’s single.

St. Joe came right back with three runs in the first and then added one in the second.

The A’s scored a run in the fourth when Isaiah Marquez doubled and then scored on an error, all on the same play.