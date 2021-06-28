Paruleski shuts out Renegades

Chris Paruleski spun a seven-inning complete game shutout for the Clarinda A’s in a 4-0 home win over Jefferson City Friday, June 25.
The game between the A’s and Renegades was seven innings in length because it was a scheduled doubleheader. Game two was postponed because of rain.
Paruleski, who plays collegiately at California’s Palomar College, gave up just two hits and four walks. He struck out seven in the complete game win.
Mason Maners and Knaje Guthrie, who was playing in his first game for the A’s, led Clarinda with two hits each. Maners drove in two runs. Ryan David added a hit and an RBI.
The A’s extended their win streak to 14 games Sunday in Des Moines before seeing it end in the second half of a doubleheader with the Peak Prospects.
The A’s won the first game 9-6, but then lost the second game against the Peak Prospects 6-3. The teams played a doubleheader after losing the scheduled game June 22 because of rain.
Stats from the two games in Des Moines will be added here when available.
The A’s wrapped up the doubleheader with a 20-4 overall record, 15-3 in the MINK League.
Additionally, A’s pitcher Reid Fagerstrom was named the MINK League Pitcher of the Week Friday, June 25.
In two starts on the mound during the previous week, the Jacksonville State freshman struck out 22 batters over 12 innings, giving up just three hits and one earned run.
It was the second week the league had given out Pitcher and Player of the Week honors. Fagerstrom was first A’s athlete to earn league honors this season.
The Clarinda A’s had two huge innings offensively in earning a 17-8 win at St. Joe Wednesday, June 23.
It was the first meeting of the season between the A’s and Mustangs and gave the A’s their 12th consecutive win.
Clarinda’s first big inning happened immediately with a five-run first frame. The A’s loaded the bases with one out and then Jeff Clarke was hit by a pitch to force in a run with one out. After a strikeout, Ryan Gamboa doubled, clearing the bases. Gamboa then scored on Isaac Lopez’s single.
St. Joe came right back with three runs in the first and then added one in the second.
The A’s scored a run in the fourth when Isaiah Marquez doubled and then scored on an error, all on the same play.
The A’s loaded the bases again in the fifth on three walks and then Lopez singled in a run. A single by Mason Maners with an error on the play scored two, extending Clarinda’s lead to 9-4.
Again, the Mustangs countered with three runs in the home fifth to trim the Clarinda lead to 9-7.
Clarinda added a run in the seventh on Travis Welker’s RBI double and then scored seven in the eighth to put the game away. Gamboa, Marquez and Taylan Mullins-Ohm all RBI hits in the inning.
Gamboa led the A’s with two hits and five RBIs for the game while Trevor Andrews, Clarke, Lopez and Marquez all had two hits. Maners, Mullins-Ohm and Lopez all had two RBIs. Gamboa, Mullins-Ohm and Marquez all scored three runs each while Welker and Clarke crossed the plate twice.
Brennan Sefrit earned the win in relief, striking out two in 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three earned runs. Calvin Hunt and Blake Ignaciak finished the game, giving up just one earned run in 2 2/3 combine innings. Desmond Cabanilla started the game, but gave up four earned runs in two innings.
Clarinda then traveled to St. Joe again Thursday to play the Mustangs and led 5-0 before the game was called because of rain in the second inning.