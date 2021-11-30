 Skip to main content
Page County Newspapers Standout Athlete - Winter 2021/2022
Page County Newspapers Standout Athlete - Winter 2021/2022

Lynnae Green, Standout Athlete

Shenandoah freshman Lynnae Green was named Standout Athlete Monday, Nov. 29, in the Fillies’ 45-44 home win over Underwood. Green scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Fillies. Her play in the third quarter helped the Fillies overcome a six point deficit.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Throughout the winter sports season, Page County Newspapers will be naming a Standout Athlete at many games that are covered live.

The Standout Athlete isn’t necessarily the best athlete during the event or one that does well statistically – although he or she can be – but an athlete that stands out for his/her efforts during the event.

Look for a picture of the athlete on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page after the event and a quote or two from him/her in the recap story of the event.

Continue to check this page during the winter sports season and scroll through the pictures of the 2021-2022 Page County Newspapers Standout Athletes.

