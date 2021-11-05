 Skip to main content
Page County Newspapers Sports Career Volleyball Leaderboard
Page County Newspapers Sports Career Volleyball Leaderboard

Clarinda Cardinals

A career statistical volleyball leaderboard for Page County Newspapers schools has been made.

Statistics in five major categories – kills, assists, digs, blocks and aces – have been compiled from the last 10 seasons – 2012-2021 – and a leaderboard has been put together.

Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has their numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Varsity Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012 season are not shown.

The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown below as well as the career top five that played during the 2021 season and as athletes who reached a milestone number during the 2021 season. The first milestone to reach in each category is 50, then 100, then each additional hundred. If multiple milestones were reached this season, only the most recent one is shown.

Page County Newspapers Sports 10-year Career Volleyball Leaderboard (2012-2021)

Kills

Top 10 from last 10 years

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 1,313

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 1,269

Daiton Martin, Essex 1,191

Lexy Larsen, Sidney 1,086

Lauren Bair, Clarinda 1,026

Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah 921

Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 832

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 758

Morgan Lihs, Clarinda 745

Serena Parker, Shenandoah 737

Active top 5

Kaden Payne, Sidney 518

Harley Spurlock, Sidney 364

Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney 266

Paige Millikan, Clarinda 213

Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 210

Additional milestones reached this season

Taylor Cole, Clarinda 200

Aunika Hayes, Sidney 100

Fallon Sheldon, Sidney 100

Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah100

Avery Walter, Clarinda 100

Riley Jensen, Essex 100

Olivia Baker, Essex 100

Skylar Kelley, Clarinda 100

Chloe Strait, Clarinda 100

Avery Dowling, Sidney 50

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 50

Assists

Top 10 from last 10 years

Olivia Larsen, Sidney 3,450

Taylor Wedemeyer, Clarinda 2,273

Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah 1,902

Heidi Fichter, Shenandoah 1,637

Rachael Bair, Clarinda 1,310

Avery Dowling, Sidney 1,171

Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney 1,124

Abbie Lindburg, Essex 942

Teya Stickler, Clarinda 778

Emily Whitehead, Sidney 748

Active top 5

Avery Dowling, Sidney 1,171

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 658

Peyton Athen, Shenandoah 285

Brooke Burns, Essex 270

Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 157

No additional milestones reached this season

Digs

Top 10 from last 10 years

Kelsi Leininger, Essex 1,524

Jaden Daffer, Sidney 1,279

Daiton Martin, Essex 1,269

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 1,101

Olivia Larsen, Sidney 879

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 870

Lauren Bair, Clarinda 845

Lexy Larsen, Sidney 761

Quinn Sheldon, Sidney 760

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 741

Active top 5

Taylor Cole, Clarinda 705

Emily Hutt, Sidney 527

Presley Jobe, Clarinda 505

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 391

Makenna Laumann, Sidney 354

Additional milestones reached this season

Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney 200

Avery Dowling, Sidney 200

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 200

Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 200

Desi Glasgo, Essex 100

Aunika Hayes, Sidney 100

Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah100

Avery Walter, Clarinda 100

Aly Meier, Clarinda 100

Tori Burns, Essex 100

Olivia Baker, Essex 100

Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 100

Brooke Burns, Essex 50

Mia Foster, Sidney 50

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 50

Paige Millikan, Clarinda 50

Harley Spurlock, Sidney 50

Skylar Kelley, Clarinda 50

Emma Barrett, Essex 50

Fallon Sheldon, Sidney 50

Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 50

Chloe Strait, Clarinda 50

Karlee Graham, Sidney 50

Blocks

Top 10 from past 10 years

Serena Parker, Shenandoah 307

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 282

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 249

Morgan Lihs, Clarinda 211

Madi Lihs, Clarinda 202

Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 194

Lauren Bair, Clarinda 189

Amber Ohnmacht, Essex 167

Jasmine Rogers, Shenandoah154

Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah141

Top 5 active

Harley Spurlock, Sidney 100

Kaden Payne, Sidney 97

Riley Jensen, Essex 75

Olivia Baker, Essex 74

Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 51

No additional milestones reached

Aces

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 246

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 191

Jaden Daffer, Sidney 177

Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney 175

Lexy Larsen, Sidney 162

Olivia Larsen, Sidney 156

Lauren Bair, Clarinda 142

Daiton Martin, Essex 133

Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah 126

Jenny Bair, Clarinda 121

Active top 5

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 61

Emily Hutt, Sidney 55

Taylor Cole, Clarinda 49

Desi Glasgo, Essex 46

Brianne Johnson, Essex 45

No additional milestones reached

