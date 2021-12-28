Page County Newspapers Career Boys Basketball Leaderboard

We’ve compiled a boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
Statistics in five major categories – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – have been compiled from the last 10 seasons – 2011/2012 - 2020/2021 – and a leaderboard has been put together.
Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has their numbers for those seasons on the leaderboards. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Varsity Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012 season are not shown.
The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown as well as the career top five that are playing during the 2021/22 seasons. This year’s stats are not included. An updated leaderboard with this year’s stats will be compiled after this season.
Page County Newspapers Sports 10-year career boys basketball leaderboard (2011/12 – 2020/21)
Points
Top 10 from last 10 years
Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 1,427
Jacob Cain, Sidney 1,285
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 1,091
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 1,000
Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 972
Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 860
Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 818
Steven Martin, Shenandoah 795
Ian Isaacson, Essex 785
Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 777
Active top 5
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 678
Drew Brown, Clarinda 572
Garett Phillips, Sidney 567
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 294
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 256
Rebounds
Top 10 from last 10 years
Jacob Cain, Sidney 852
Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 757
Brady Lorimor, Sidney 582
Cody Davis, Essex 568
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 562
Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda 554
Steven Martin, Shenandoah 554
Austin Woods, Essex 477
Zach Dailey, Essex 431
Austin Fichter, Shenandoah 427
Active top 5
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 285
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 224
Drew Brown, Clarinda 215
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 198
Garett Phillips, Sidney 180
Assists
Top 10 from last 10 years
Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 248
Michael Shull, Clarinda 247
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 244
Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 233
Ian Isaacson, Essex 215
Michael Coates, Sidney 202
Colton Thornburg, Essex 192
Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 188
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 181
Jacob Cain, Sidney 159
Active top 5
Garett Phillips, Sidney 112
Matthew Benedict, Sidney 105
Drew Brown, Clarinda 91
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 86
Kyle Beam, Sidney 58
Steals
Top 10 from last 10 years
Jacob Cain, Sidney 196
Ian Isaacson, Essex 171
Colton Thornburg, Essex 164
Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 160
Michael Coates, Sidney 146
Chris Osborn, Sidney 132
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 121
Michael Shull, Clarinda 117
Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 113
Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 111
Active top 5
Garett Phillips, Sidney 87
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 68
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 63
Drew Brown, Clarinda 42
Matthew Benedict, Sidney 24
Zach Foster, Shenandoah 24
Blocks
Jacob Cain, Sidney 171
Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah143
Dylan Lucas, Sidney 108
Brady Lorimor, Sidney 93
Josh Dudley, Shenandoah 69
Steven Martin, Shenandoah 53
Drake Polsley, Shenandoah/Clarinda 49
Wesley Johnson, Essex 46
Zach Dailey, Essex 40
Braden Knight, Shenandoah 39
Brett Johnson, Essex 39
Active top 5
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 37
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 27
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 19
Conner Behrends, Sidney 14
Tony Racine, Essex 11
Look for a girls basketball leaderboard later this season.