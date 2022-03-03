Page County Newspapers Boys Basketball Career Leaderboard

We’ve compiled an updated boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.

An original list was compiled and published in December that included statistical leaders from the 2011/2012 season through the 2020/2021 season. Statistics in five major categories – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – have been added to the leaderboard from the recently completed 2021/2022 season and been deleted from the 2011/2012 season, keeping it at 10 seasons worth of statistics.

Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has his numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012/2013 season are not represented.

The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown as well as the career top five that played during the 2021/2022 season and additional milestones reached during the season. The first milestone to be reached is 50, then 100, and then each hundred after that. In the overall top 10 and active top five the exact number is shown. For the milestones, the most recently reached milestone number is shown.

Page County Newspapers Sports career boys basketball leaderboard (2012/2013 – 2021/2022 seasons)

Points

Top 10 from last 10 years

Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 1,427

Jacob Cain, Sidney 1,106

Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 1,091

Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 1,000

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 972

Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 972

Drew Brown, Clarinda 906

Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 860

Garett Phillips, Sidney 830

Steven Martin, Shenandoah 795

Active top 5

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 972

Drew Brown, Clarinda 906

Garett Phillips, Sidney 830

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 497

Zach Foster, Shenandoah 382

Additional milestones

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 300

Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 300

Tony Racine, Essex 300

Conner Behrends, Sidney 200

Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 200

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 200

Kyle Beam, Sidney 200

Taylor McFail, Sidney 200

Isaac Jones, Clarinda 100

Braedon Godfread, Sidney 100

Cooper Neal, Clarinda 100

Matthew Benedict, Sidney 100

Johnny Resh, Essex 100

Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 100

Nik Peters, Sidney 100

Jacob Robinette, Essex 100

Grant Whitehead, Sidney 100

Skylar Hall, Essex 50

Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 50

Dylan Barrett, Essex 50

Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 50

Beau Gardner, Shenandoah 50

Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah 50

Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 50

Rebounds

Top 10 from last 10 years

Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 757

Jacob Cain, Sidney 696

Brady Lorimor, Sidney 582

Cody Davis, Essex 568

Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 562

Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda 554

Steven Martin, Shenandoah 554

Austin Woods, Essex 463

Austin Fichter, Shenandoah 427

Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 415

Active top 5

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 384

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 361

Drew Brown, Clarinda 359

Tony Racine, Essex 341

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 300

Additional milestones

Conner Behrends, Sidney 200

Zach Foster, Shenandoah 200

Garett Phillips, Sidney 200

Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 200

Johnny Resh, Essex 200

Cooper Neal, Clarinda 100

Dylan Barrett, Essex 100

Taylor McFail, Essex 100

Matthew Benedict, Sidney 100

Jacob Robinette, Essex 100

Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 100

Nik Peters, Sidney 100

Kyle Beam, Sidney 100

Isaac Jones, Clarinda 100

Braedon Godfread, Sidney 100

Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 50

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 50

Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 50

Beau Gardner, Shenandoah 50

Skylar Hall, Essex 50

Preston Driskell, Essex 50

Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 50

Assists

Top 10 from last 10 years

Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 248

Michael Shull, Clarinda 247

Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 244

Ian Isaacson, Essex 215

Colton Thornburg, Essex 192

Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 191

Michael Coates, Sidney 187

Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 183

Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 181

Garett Phillips, Sidney 167

Active top 5

Garett Phillips, Sidney 167

Matthew Benedict, Sidney 163

Drew Brown, Clarinda 137

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 118

Kyle Beam, Sidney 90

Additional milestones

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 50

Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 50

Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 50

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 50

Cooper Neal, Clarinda 50

Conner Behrends, Sidney 50

Taylor McFail, Sidney 50

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 50

Steals

Top 10 from last 10 years

Jacob Cain, Sidney 181

Ian Isaacson, Essex 171

Colton Thornburg, Essex 164

Michael Coates, Sidney 135

Chris Osborn, Sidney 132

Garett Phillips, Sidney 121

Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 121

Michael Shull, Clarinda 117

Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 113

Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 111

Active top 5

Garett Phillips, Sidney 121

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 105

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 86

Drew Brown, Clarinda 81

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 64

Additional milestones

Zach Foster, Shenandoah 50

Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 50

Blocks

Top 10 from last 10 years

Jacob Cain, Sidney 155

Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 143

Dylan Lucas, Sidney 108

Brady Lorimor, Sidney 93

Steven Martin, Shenandoah 53

Drake Polsley, Shenandoah/Clarinda 49

Josh Dudley, Shenandoah 49

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 47

Wesley Johnson, Essex 46

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 45

Active top 5

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 47

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 45

Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 41

Tony Racine, Essex 34

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 32