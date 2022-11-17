Page County Newspapers 2022 Fall Sports All-Area Team

Both Clarinda cross country teams qualified for the state meet, Sidney volleyball advanced to a regional final and Clarinda football won a playoff game to advance to the round of 16 this fall. Those teams are prominently featured in the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team.

The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, split evenly between a first and second team. The team is made up of cross country, football and volleyball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights from the season.

It was a very different process selecting the 10 boys to make the team as it was the 10 girls. Several of the girls teams had successful seasons, and while many of the girls on the team were easy selections, there were a few that didn’t make the team that had a great season and were difficult to leave off.

There was plenty of adversity for the boys teams this fall. Much of that was in Shenandoah. Injuries plagued the football team and a 2-0 start turned into a canceled season for player safety concerns after five games. The boys cross country team also lost its top runner and a state qualifier from last year due to injury after he entered the season in the state rankings in Class 2A. Elsewhere, there wasn’t much playing time to be had for the few Essex football players in Stanton and there were meets where Sidney cross country had just one athlete. Overall, while there were some tough decisions, picking the 10 boys for the team was quite a bit easier than selecting the 10 girls.

The midseason lowlight was in Shenandoah, when the Mustangs were embarrassed on Homecoming and then canceled the season just four days later. The Mustangs had some preseason promise with some strong returning athletes and started the season with a pair of wins, but several injuries and three blowout losses later, the season was over three games earlier than everyone expected.

The Clarinda football team didn’t start well, a lot of that due to a difficult schedule. A loss to district champion Greene County had the Cardinals at 2-3. The following week, however, was Shenandoah’s first week without a game and Clarinda figured some things out on the bye week and put up 166 points over the next three games of the season, a stretch which also included a first round playoff rout of Roland-Story.

Shawn Thompson’s first year as Sidney head coach started well, as a young Cowboy football team won their first game. The Cowboys were in a strong district, however, and never came close to another win as several young athletes were forced into varsity competition. A move back to eight-player is possible for next season, though, and we don’t expect it to take long for the Cowboys to turn back into a playoff contender.

By the end of the Stanton/Essex football season, there weren’t many Trojans left on the team. The Vikings won the Essex Homecoming game as part of a 4-2 start to the season. At that point, Stanton/Essex was in the exact same position as last season’s team that qualified for the playoffs. This year didn’t go nearly as well, however, as blowout losses to Bedford and East Mills ended the Vikings’ season earlier than they had hoped.

The coverage area’s volleyball teams saw lots of success, led by a Sidney program that made its way to its second straight regional final where the Cowgirls lost to the eventual state champion in three close sets. A big group of seniors led a Cowgirl team that won 31 matches as well as the Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships.

The Clarinda volleyball team battled through a tough stretch early with a young team, but the Cardinals overcame that and peaked late in a season that included a regional tournament win. A couple seniors led the way and both accomplished major milestones in helping the Cardinals achieve a .500 season and four Hawkeye 10 Conference wins.

Shenandoah volleyball finished its season with a winning record. While the Fillies had low numbers this season, they had several returners — most of which are back again next season — that helped them take a big step forward with four Hawkeye 10 Conference wins.

While the Essex volleyball team returned quite a bit from last year’s team, they were never able to achieve that signature win that could have helped their confidence tremendously. A team that had a good mix of experience and underclassmen won just four matches, playing in a Corner Conference that had three really good teams leading the way.

It was a dream season for Clarinda head cross country coach Jane Mayer as both her girls and boys teams qualified for the state meet. She also had two state medalists, nearly two more, and loses just one of the top four, and four of the 14 athletes who competed at the state meet, to graduation. For the Clarinda girls, it was their second straight appearance at the state meet. They battled through some injury trouble from many of their top returners during much of the season as well. The Cardinal boys earned their spot in the state meet for the first time in 16 years.

Shenandoah cross country had one qualify for the state meet and it was a Fillies athlete for the first time in three years. It was a small, young girls team and one that improved quite a bit over the course of the season. The Shenandoah boys had adversity early, as their state qualifier from last year, Alex Razee, was injured during a meet early in the season and wasn’t able to recover by the end of the year. The Mustangs have all of their varsity athletes back going into next year.

Kurt Sloop took over the Essex cross country program and had a couple strong contributors leading his boys and girls teams, neither of which were able to place high enough at a tough state qualifying meet, however, to achieve their place in the state meet. There were a few meets early where the Trojans had enough athletes to field a team. Those top two, and many of the rest, are set to return next season.

The adversity began even before the season started for Sidney cross country as last year’s breakout athlete, sophomore Marley Shull, suffered a season-ending injury. There were no Cowgirls in the program and sometimes just one Cowboy. Head coach Steve Meyer had some young talent on the boys team that he hopes can continue to show improvement going forward.

Overall, there were 37 athletes considered for the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area team, with six athletes just missing the final cut of 20. Clarinda easily led the way with 11 entries on this year’s team, seven on the first team. Sidney had four athletes make the cut, three on the first team. There were three Shenandoah athletes on the second team and two Essex athletes on the second team.

This year’s team has 13 repeat selections from last fall, including four that are on the fall All-Area Team for the third consecutive year. Five athletes see their name on a seasonal All-Area Team for the first time.

The senior class made up half of the fall All-Area Team with seven earning first team recognition. This year’s team had four juniors and four sophomores with two juniors and one sophomore on the first team. Two freshmen earned second team honors.

The All-Area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Page County Newspapers 2022 Fall Sports All-Area First Team

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda football

Our fall all-area team’s first member comes from Clarinda, where Brown had a three-game stretch near the end of the season that was simply incredible. He rushed for exactly 900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in district wins over Des Moines Christian and Red Oak and the first round playoff win over Roland-Story. In all, Brown rushed for 1,405 yards, third best in program history and fifth best in Class 2A, with 20 touchdowns. He holds Clarinda’s career record for rushing yards with 3,189, a total that is nearly 800 yards higher than the previous record. He added 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Brown was also a first team selection last fall. This is Brown’s third straight selection to a seasonal team and sixth overall.

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda volleyball

We continue in Clarinda and with another career record-holder, but make the switch to volleyball, where Cole leaves the Cardinal program as its all-time leader in digs. Cole broke the all-time mark late in the season, reached the 1,000 milestone and ran her total up to 1,128 digs. She ended up with 423 for the season, helping lead the Cardinals to 16 wins, their final one coming in the regional tournament against Red Oak. She was also second on the team with 189 kills, while also serving 36 aces. This is Cole’s third consecutive selection to the fall All-Area Team and second straight time she has been a first team selection.

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney volleyball

Our first Sidney athlete on the fall all-area team is also our first of three from the Cowgirl volleyball team who played well against the eventual state champion in the regional final. Dowling surpassed 2,000 assists for her career in the regional semifinal, accumulating 896 for the season. Her leadership and ability to find the open teammate were huge in helping the Cowgirls win a loaded Corner Conference’s regular season and tournament titles. Dowling was also second on the team with 223 digs. She served 29 aces and served it in almost 96% of the time. Dowling moves up after being a second team selection last fall. She joins Brown as a six-time seasonal All-Area selection, the most of any current student-athlete.

Mayson Hartley, senior, Clarinda cross country

Our third Clarinda athlete on the fall All-Area Team gives us our third different sport, as Hartley won her third state cross country medal. She continued to improve throughout the season as she wrapped up her amazing cross country career. Hartley was sixth fastest in the state in Class 2A to finish the season, her best place, which also came with her fastest state time in four tries. Clarinda cross country wasn’t talked about much when Hartley joined the program as a freshman. Now the Cardinals have qualified for state two years in a row and have the 5K school record-holder, a four-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist exiting the program. Hartley also finished second at the state qualifying and Hawkeye 10 Conference meets. This is Hartley’s third consecutive first team selection on the fall All-Area Team.

Emily Hutt, senior, Sidney volleyball

Sidney has had a lot of really good volleyball players over the past decade. None of them had more than the 469 digs Hutt had this season. She ended up just a few short of 1,000 for her career. She was the defensive leader for a program that has been led by its defensive play during the amazing run they have been on over the past several years as one of the top small school programs in the state. Hutt added 21 aces and served at a 96% clip. She also had 24 assists. Hutt moves up after being a second team selection last fall.

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda football

Our second Clarinda football player on the fall All-Area Team is another all-time record-holder for his respective program. In the final game of the season, Jones broke the career record for receiving yards with 1,327. He finished the season with 572 yards on 30 catches, seven of which went for touchdowns. Jones was also a great defender for the Cardinals on the outside with six interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. He also had 40.5 tackles on the season. This is the first time Jones has been selected to the fall All-Area Team.

Kaden Payne, senior, Sidney volleyball

Our final Sidney volleyball athlete was the front row leader of the Cowgirls. Payne hit .348 for the season and finished with 394 kills, ending her career with more than 900. She was the go-to hitter for a strong Cowgirl team that lost to the eventual state champion in a regional final. Her front row defense was quite good too, as she finished the season with 75 blocks. She added 46 digs. Teammates Eve Brumbaugh and Aunika Hayes were part of the final cut off of this year’s All-Area Team. Payne is now a three-time member of the fall All-Area Team and this is her second straight year as a first team selection.

Treyton Schaapherder, junior, Clarinda cross country

Schaapherder just kept getting better all season and he peaked with a ninth-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. Schaapherder is our first non-senior on the team and went on the record after the state meet saying a top three finish was his goal next year. He’ll do the work to give himself the opportunity. This was the second time Schaapherder has qualified for the state meet and this time he led his team there as well, finishing 12th overall. He finished fourth at the state qualifying meet and fifth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. Schaapherder moves up after being a second team selection last fall.

Kyle Wagoner, sophomore, Clarinda cross country

Wagoner was just behind Schaapherder all season, and it’s fitting that although this list is shown alphabetically, that this is where he listed on this year’s team. He’s the only sophomore on the first team and just missed a medal, finishing 17th at the state meet. Having Wagoner and Schaapherder leading the way meant the Cardinals knew their first two scores would come in quite low at every meet. Wagoner finished fifth at the state qualifying meet and seventh at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. Wagoner was a second team selection last fall.

Jase Wilmes, junior, Clarinda football

Wilmes gives Clarinda football a third member of the first team. He anchored the offensive line, which allowed Jones, Brown and company to have as big a season as they did. The Cardinals put up 166 points over a three-game stretch late in the season and ended the year scoring 33 points per game. Defensively, he led the Cardinals with 50.5 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also recovered a fumble. This is the first time Wilmes has been selected to a seasonal All-Area Team.

Second Team

Jeramiah Ballan, senior, Sidney football

Ballan is the Sidney boys representative on the fall All-Area Team, as he led the Cowboys in rushing with 322 yards and two touchdowns. He showed off on special teams, taking two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaging nearly 22 yards per return when combining kickoffs and punts. He intercepted a pass on defense and finished with 16 tackles, helping the Cowboys finish strong during a tough season, which saw them win just one game. This is Ballan’s first time being selected to a seasonal All-Area Team.

Karson Downey, junior, Clarinda football

Clarinda football continues showing well on the fall All-Area Team with Downey, who really showed off down the stretch for the Cardinals. He finished the season with 43 tackles, 6.5 for loss, while adding a fumble recovery and two interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown in the Cardinals’ win over Clarke. Offensively, he was a solid secondary option rushing the football, finishing with 256 yards and three touchdowns. Downey is on a seasonal All-Area Team for the first time.

Hailey Egbert, sophomore, Shenandoah cross country

Our first Shenandoah athlete on the fall All-Area Team finished her season at the state cross country meet. After a strong freshman season, Egbert took off as an even better competitor as a sophomore and finished her season with her best two runs of the year, taking 12th at the state qualifying meet and then 45th at the state meet. She’s the leader of a young Fillies team that looks ready to continue to gain ground on the rest of the field in southwest Iowa. Egbert appears on a seasonal All-Area Team for the first time.

Raenna Henke, sophomore, Clarinda cross country

Our final Clarinda cross country athlete on the fall all-area team looked poised to be higher on this list, but injury kept her out for part of the season. After beating Hartley twice early in the season, Henke bounced back from injury to finish eighth at the state qualifying meet and 21st at the state meet. With two years left, Henke will be looking to take over the top spot for a program that will be looking for its third consecutive trip to the state meet next year. Henke was a first team selection last fall.

Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah football

The Shenandoah boys representative on the fall All-Area Team was poised for a monster final season before an injury ended his season early in game four. Herold, who has committed to play football at Kansas, accumulated 39.5 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in just three games this season. He also caught a team-leading 11 passes. This is Herold’s third straight selection to the fall sports All-Area Team, but first as a second team selection.

Ashlynn Hodges, sophomore, Shenandoah volleyball

Hodges gives Shenandoah volleyball a representative on the fall all-area team. After a stellar freshman season for the Fillies, Hodges was even better as a sophomore, finishing her season with a team-best 220 kills. Her 215 digs were second most on the team, just behind teammate Macey Finlay, who just missed a spot on the fall all-area team. With Hodges’ leadership and continued improvement, look for Shenandoah volleyball to continue to climb the Hawkeye 10 Conference ladder. Hodges was a first team selection last fall.

Riley King, freshman, Essex cross country

King is the Essex girls representative on the fall All-Area Team and our first of two freshmen to make the cut. King had a few meets during the season where she looked like a state meet contender, but settled for 25th place at the state qualifying meet. King took home several medals over the course of the season and it will be fun to watch what she can do going forward. This is the first time King has appeared on a seasonal All-Area Team.

Tony Racine, junior, Essex cross country

The Essex boys representative on the fall All-Area Team is also a cross country athlete. Some of what was written about King also applies to Racine. He looked like he had a chance at making a run at the state meet, but ended up 24th at the state qualifying meet. Racine was closer to the front of the pack than he was a year ago and has one year left to try to move even closer and finish his career in Fort Dodge. Racine is a second team selection on the fall All-Area Team for the second year in a row.

Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda football

Our run of Clarinda football players on the fall All-Area Team comes to an end with the Cardinals’ senior quarterback. Schmitt threw for 839 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for another 489 yards and five scores. He showed off big play ability with both his arm and his legs, while helping lead the Clarinda offense this season. Defensively, he finished the season with 21.5 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. This is Schmitt’s first time being selected for the fall All-Area Team.

Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda volleyball

The final member of the fall All-Area Team is a Clarinda freshman who has had a stellar start to her high school sports career. Wagoner led the Cardinals with 246 kills on the season while hitting over .150. She was a strong hitter for the Cardinals all season, but really took off as the team’s unquestioned go-to hitter during the middle of the season. Wagoner added 121 digs, while also serving 25 aces. Teammates Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe just missed inclusion on the fall All-Area Team. This is Wagoner’s first appearance on a seasonal All-Area Team.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes.