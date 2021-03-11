Page County Newspapers 2020/21 Winter Sports All-Area Team

Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda basketball

Shull went from a strong defensive stopper and role player last year to Clarinda’s leader by the end of this season. He’s our second Cardinal basketball athlete on the first team. He was second to Brown on the team at 10.4 points per game, but also filled up the stat sheet at 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. By the end of the year, it was Shull’s hands on the ball when the game was on the line and he either put up the big shot or found a teammate, like he did Tadyn Brown to win Clarinda’s district tournament game against Underwood. Shull was also a first team selection during the fall.

Ava Wolf, junior, Shenandoah basketball

Wolf led Class 3A in rebounds per game and was a strong force in leading Shenandoah to 11 wins this season. She is the first Fillies basketball athlete on this year’s team. She averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and earned a double-double in 11 games this season. A lot of those 11 games, she was well above the 10 points and 10 rebounds needed. She is one of many that return for the Fillies next season. Wolf was also a first team selection last winter.

Zayne Zwickel, senior, Shenandoah bowling