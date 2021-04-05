One of Clarinda's best signs with one of nation's best

Clarinda senior and two-time state wrestling medalist Crew Howard will continue his wrestling career in college, and he’ll do it at a strong program.
Howard signed Monday, April 5, with the University of Nebraska-Kearney, a wrestling program coming off a runner-up finish at the NCAA Division II National Tournament.
Howard said a visit to the campus a few weeks ago sold him on the Lopers.
“It’s a great team and a great group of guys,” Howard said. “Coach (Andrew) Sorenson and Coach (Dalton) Jensen are great. They are a team coming off a runner-up finish and looking to do big things and I want to be a part of that.”
Howard said he’s been talking with Sorenson, the assistant wrestling coach at UNK, since the fall.
“I filled out a recruiting questionnaire in the fall,” Howard said, “and Coach Sorenson reached out to me and said they were looking for bigger guys to come into their lineup. We started talking from there and he spoke to me again at the state tournament, telling me they wanted me to come out for a visit. I did and the rest is history. I fell in love with the place and really enjoyed it.”
Howard made his visit with Creston star Jackson Kinsella, who committed to the school and program in the fall.
Nebraska-Kearney is coming off a season in which they had a school record nine All-Americans, five of which return next year, and lost the team title to St. Cloud State by 1.5 points.
Before Howard could choose Nebraska-Kearney, he had to choose between wrestling and football, another sport he has excelled in during his time at Clarinda.
“Wrestling was the first sport I did and probably the sport I enjoy the most,” Howard said. “I still really like football, but I think wrestling was the better sport for me.”
Howard finished fourth the last two seasons at the state tournament and hopes that those coming in behind him can improve on that.
“I just hope I was a leader to the younger guys coming up,” Howard said. “I hope they see the success I had and say they can do it themselves or even do better than me.”
Howard said it’s a big jump to competing at UNK, and he’ll have a lot to work on to break into the Loper lineup.
“It’s a different beast and I’ll have a lot to work on,” Howard said. “I’ll have to work on stuff on my feet and on top. The guys there are hammers and I’ll have a lot to improve on if I want to get there.”
Howard plans on majoring in accounting.