One of Clarinda's best signs with one of nation's best

Clarinda senior and two-time state wrestling medalist Crew Howard will continue his wrestling career in college, and he’ll do it at a strong program.

Howard signed Monday, April 5, with the University of Nebraska-Kearney, a wrestling program coming off a runner-up finish at the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

Howard said a visit to the campus a few weeks ago sold him on the Lopers.

“It’s a great team and a great group of guys,” Howard said. “Coach (Andrew) Sorenson and Coach (Dalton) Jensen are great. They are a team coming off a runner-up finish and looking to do big things and I want to be a part of that.”

Howard said he’s been talking with Sorenson, the assistant wrestling coach at UNK, since the fall.

“I filled out a recruiting questionnaire in the fall,” Howard said, “and Coach Sorenson reached out to me and said they were looking for bigger guys to come into their lineup. We started talking from there and he spoke to me again at the state tournament, telling me they wanted me to come out for a visit. I did and the rest is history. I fell in love with the place and really enjoyed it.”

Howard made his visit with Creston star Jackson Kinsella, who committed to the school and program in the fall.