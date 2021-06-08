Offense finds rhythm late in Cardinal baseball's rout of Missouri Valley

The Clarinda baseball team overcame an early deficit and got the bats going late in a 13-2 win at Missouri Valley Saturday, June 5.

Clarinda trailed 2-1 after three innings, but the Cardinals responded with a pair of runs in the fourth to take the lead, seven in the fifth to take control and then three in the sixth to end the game early with a lead of 10 runs or more.

Jon McCall, James McCall and Ethan McAndrews combined to do the pitching for the Cardinals and gave up just two hits while striking out seven. Both runs were charged to Jon McCall over three innings. James McCall struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of work and McAndrews worked around a walk and two hit batters, striking out four in two innings.

The Cardinal bats pounded out 16 hits with Jarod McNeese among the leaders, finishing the game with three hits, including two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Cooper Neal added three hits and two runs scored for Clarinda. Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt all had two hits, with Shull hitting a home run, scoring twice and driving in two. Schmitt scored three runs.

The win pushed Clarinda to 6-1 on the season while Missouri Valley dropped to 6-4.