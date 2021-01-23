Number of football classes increases to seven

There will be an additional class in Iowa high school football starting this fall.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved and accepted the lone recommendation out of recent meetings of the joint IHSAA and IGHSAU classification committee to add a Class 5A.

The additional class is being added to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason.

Classes 5A, 4A and 3A will have 36 teams each, play nine regular season games and have 16 playoff qualifiers. Classes 2A and 1A will have 48 teams each, play eight regular season games and have 32 playoff qualifiers. Class A will have the rest of the 11-man teams, play eight regular season games and have 32 playoff qualifiers. Class 8-Player will play eight regular season games and have 32 playoff qualifiers.

All four schools in the Page County Newspapers coverage area are expected to stay in the class they were last year.

A few teams from the top of each of the smaller classes (Class A, 1A and 2A) will move up a class with the change.