Nordyke, Espinosa shine in Cardinal victory
Nordyke, Espinosa shine in Cardinal victory

Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Bailey Nordyke drives into the lane during the Cardinals' loss at Red Oak Friday, Jan. 29.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda freshman Bailey Nordyke scored 16 points in leading the Cardinals to a 64-29 win at West Nodaway Thursday, Feb. 4.

The loss ended a seven game losing streak for the Cardinals and pushed their record to 3-16 on the season.

Faith Espinosa added 14 points for the Cardinals, who led 19-8 after the first quarter, 41-15 at halftime and 52-24 after the third quarter.

Aly Meier and Jessalee Neihart added nine points each for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season Monday at Creston.

