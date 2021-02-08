Nordyke, Espinosa shine in Cardinal victory

Clarinda freshman Bailey Nordyke scored 16 points in leading the Cardinals to a 64-29 win at West Nodaway Thursday, Feb. 4.

The loss ended a seven game losing streak for the Cardinals and pushed their record to 3-16 on the season.

Faith Espinosa added 14 points for the Cardinals, who led 19-8 after the first quarter, 41-15 at halftime and 52-24 after the third quarter.

Aly Meier and Jessalee Neihart added nine points each for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season Monday at Creston.