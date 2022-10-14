New school record for Hartley at Hawkeye 10 XC

HARLAN — Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley broke her own school record in earning a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Cross Country Championships Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

Hartley finished second in a time of 19 minutes, 5 seconds, losing only to Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman, who continued her unbeaten sophomore season in a time of 18:46. Hartley beat her own personal best and school record mark by 24 seconds.

The Clarinda girls placed fifth in the team standings while the Cardinal boys ended the day in sixth.

Hartley was Clarinda’s top finisher and said she was extremely proud of the way she worked through the course.

“It feels good (breaking my PR),” Harley said. “I’m a little sad I didn’t break 19 (minutes). (Lindsey Sonderman) is a great competitor and I just tried to stay as close to her as I could.”

Maya Hunter gave the Cardinals another medal on the day as the freshman completed the course in 20:36 to finish 10th.

The Cardinals finished fifth in the team race with 132 points as they continued to be without Raenna Henke and Callie King, although they hope to have Henke back for the state qualifying meet next week. Denison was nine points ahead of the Cardinals, who beat sixth-place Lewis Central by 23. Glenwood scored 57 points to win the conference title, beating Harlan by three and Atlantic by four.

“The girls placed fifth,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said, “which is where they also placed at Atlantic and the last Harlan meet, so they have been consistent.”

Amelia Hesse was the third Cardinal athlete across the finish line, taking 35th in a time of 22:51. Clarinda’s final three were within 17 seconds of each other, with Richlyn Muff finishing 45th in 24:09, Taylor Rasmussen 46th in 24:13 and Addison Moore 48th in 24:26.

Mayer said the boys improved their placing from Atlantic and the last Harlan meet and had personal best times from Treyton Schappherder and Kyle Wagoner to lead the way.

Schaapherder was fifth in 16:26, just .07 seconds behind Colin Lillie of St. Albert for fourth. Wagoner finished seventh in 16:45. Mayer said Schaapherder’s time is tied for second fastest in program history and Wagoner’s is tied for fifth.

The Cardinals scored 136 points, just five back of Atlantic for fifth and 27 better than seventh-place Harlan. Glenwood won the meet with 38 points.

Clarinda’s other three scorers all had a career-best time, and that includes Alex Lihs, who placed 27th in 18:13.

“It felt good,” Lihs said. “It was probably my best race of the season.”

Grant Barr finished 48th in 19:01 and Rylan Henke 49th in 19:03 to complete Clarinda’s scoring lineup.

Alec Wyman and Morgan Manes were also in the varsity field for the Cardinals. Wyman finished 63rd in 20:21 and Manes 65th in 20:34.

Mayer said 12 of her 20 high school athletes had their career best time and she is hopeful they can take that momentum into the Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday in Shenandoah.

“Several kids were super proud of their performances (Thursday),” Mayer said, “and I know I was as well. I’m looking forward to them building on that confidence and trying to improve our team finish on the boys side compared to last year. As far as the girls, they will have to be extremely competitive to keep up with Van Meter and Des Moines Christian. Treynor has also been running well. I have no doubt they will leave everything on the course next week.”