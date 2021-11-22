New-look format for state qualifying and state bowling tournaments

Woods doesn’t have a single senior on this year’s teams, girls or boys, but said her groups will be ready to roll this winter.

“I expect my kids that have been on varsity previously to really step up and show the way for our younger kids,” Woods said. “We don’t have any seniors on our varsity lineup for either team, but we have kids that have plenty of varsity experience. We are very excited for the season and both teams have a lot of potential.”

The Cardinal bowlers open the season Monday, Nov. 29, with a home dual with St. Albert. It’s the first of six competitions before the holiday break for the Cardinals, four at home.

Pease said his teams could be in for a big year as well with good experience and some competitive newcomers coming in for both the boys and girls.

“There is a lot of competition for every single spot (for the boys) this year,” Pease said. “I can see nine or 10 guys bowling at the varsity level over the year. Depth is definitely the strong point and the ones that are hot at the time are the ones who will be bowling. I expect our girls team to be quite a bit better throughout the season. We bring back a few with experience and have some really talented freshmen coming in. I hope that we sneak up on some teams and become competitive every time out.”

The Fillies and Mustangs don’t open the season until Friday, Dec. 10, when they travel to Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs for a tournament. The next five competitions and seven of the next eight are at home, beginning with Clarinda Monday, Dec. 13, before finishing with three straight on the road leading into the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and state qualifying tournaments in February.