New AD eager to see what's next at Clarinda

Adams has also been an administrator in Harrisonville, Missouri. He said his recent time in Maryville was highlighted by giving the kids choices.

“We started softball and soccer as well as a few other activities,” Adams said. “Any time you give kids choices you allow them to excel at what they do. None of that matters, though, unless academics are put first. You have to put academics first and then the indoor classroom can carry over to the outdoor classroom.”

Since his time at Maryville, Adams has worked at Clarinda Academy and substitute taught at Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood, Missouri. At both of those locations, he worked with and for Luke Cox, who is the new 7-12 principal at Clarinda. Adams said his relationship with Cox and his time spent working alongside former Clarinda Activities Director Harley Schieffer, who was in that position while he was in Maryville, should help him a lot as he gets started.

Adams said he’s very impressed by the foundation that has been laid at Clarinda and is ready to work with and build relationships with the young and established coaches in the district.