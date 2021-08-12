New AD eager to see what's next at Clarinda

Relationships are a main part of the life and work of Tom (H.T.) Adams as he gets ready for the school year as Clarinda’s new activities director.
Adams takes over for Josh Porter, who left the district in June to take a similar position in Fort Dodge. Adams was officially approved for the position at the July 14 school board meeting.
Adams credits past relationships for how much he has grown as a teacher, coach and administrator over the years and said he’s very excited to build relationships with Clarinda’s current coaching staff as they look to continue to build the high school’s programs.
Adams and wife Phyllis have spent much of their lives in northwest Missouri and they still live in Maryville. He served the high school there for about a decade as the assistant principal and activities director.
Adams earned his Master’s degree at Northwest Missouri State and started his teaching, coaching and administrative career at Tarkio Academy. He said relationships built in Tarkio and Maryville have meant a lot to him personally and professionally.
“Rob Lander was my principal at Maryville and I’m blessed to have him in my life as a mentor,” Adams said. “He taught me a lot about the value of people, that people are more important than things and that you need to organize your day around building relationships.”
Adams has also been an administrator in Harrisonville, Missouri. He said his recent time in Maryville was highlighted by giving the kids choices.
“We started softball and soccer as well as a few other activities,” Adams said. “Any time you give kids choices you allow them to excel at what they do. None of that matters, though, unless academics are put first. You have to put academics first and then the indoor classroom can carry over to the outdoor classroom.”
Since his time at Maryville, Adams has worked at Clarinda Academy and substitute taught at Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood, Missouri. At both of those locations, he worked with and for Luke Cox, who is the new 7-12 principal at Clarinda. Adams said his relationship with Cox and his time spent working alongside former Clarinda Activities Director Harley Schieffer, who was in that position while he was in Maryville, should help him a lot as he gets started.
Adams said he’s very impressed by the foundation that has been laid at Clarinda and is ready to work with and build relationships with the young and established coaches in the district.
“You can see a commitment here that reminds me of Maryville and Harrisonville,” Adams said, “and both of those programs have been very successful. I was very fortunate to be a part of those and coming here now, seeing the potential we have, I’m very excited.”
Adams officially started July 26 and was able to cheer on the Cardinals at the state baseball tournament in his second day on the job. He adds the time he has spent so far meeting members of the community has him eager to get the school year started.
“All the stakeholders we have here love this place,” Adams said. “I have a lot of pressure and big shoes to fill. I’m ready to begin this new journey.”
School starts Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the district. The first athletic competitions take place Aug. 24 with volleyball at home for a triangular and cross country in Shenandoah.