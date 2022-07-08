Nevada rallies late to beat A's

The Clarinda A’s gave up three runs in the eighth inning, allowing Nevada (Mo.) to rally for a 6-5 win Thursday, July 7, in a MINK League baseball game played in Nevada.

The A’s led 3-0 early and scored a run in the seventh to lead 4-2, but the Griffons scored a run in the home seventh and then three in the eighth to take their first lead of the game. Clarinda came back with one run in the ninth, but left the bases loaded.

The first two A’s grounded out in the top of the ninth inning, but then Conagher Sands took a walk and Tyler Large was hit by a pitch. Nathan Barksdale followed with a single to score Sands and bring the A’s to within one. A wild pitch moved the tying run to third and the go-ahead run to second, and then a walk loaded the bases, but a groundout ended the rally and the game.

The Griffons scored three runs in the eighth against relievers Colby Royal and Aidan Garrett.

A double by Large followed by three walks allowed the A’s to push the game’s first run across in the second inning. They added two runs in the third on three straight singles and a wild pitch. A pair of singles and an error allowed Clarinda’s seventh inning run to cross the plate.

Sands finished with three hits, two walks and two runs scored to lead the Clarinda bats. Large and Kam Kelton scored two runs each with Large scoring a run and driving in a run and Kelton scoring twice. Large, Jackson Powell and Will Walsh all had doubles for Clarinda.

Brian Kraft started on the mound for Clarinda and struck out eight Griffons in six innings, giving up three hits, two walks and two earned runs. Royal was charged with four earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. He took the loss.

The A’s are at Nevada again Friday before returning home for an afternoon game Saturday against Carroll.