Neihart's 20 leads Cardinals in 2020 finale

Neihart finished with 20 points to lead the Cardinals and Hanafan said she has really stepped up her play over the last few games.

“Jess is going to play hard,” Hanafan said. “She’s a scorer and a good player. At the start of the year she was a little timid, but the last few games she has started attacking and shooting with confidence. As long as she’s confident we’ll be okay.”

Amelia Hesse added seven points for the Cardinals. Kristen Smith came off the bench in the game’s final moments and scored three. Jillian Graham and Chloe Strait added two points each.

Clarinda enters the holiday break at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10. Hanafan said the first goal of the break is to get healthy and then continue to get better.

“We’re starting to figure the game out a little bit,” Hanafan said, “and seeing the game in a different lens. Instead of doing what coach says all the time, we’re starting to see different things. We’re shooting it a little better and being in attack mode instead of being passive. What we need to get better at is being stronger with the ball. We need to catch it and have an idea of what we want to do. It’s about being aggressive, wanting the ball in our hands and hopefully that continues to develop.”