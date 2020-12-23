Neihart's 20 leads Cardinals in 2020 finale

CLARINDA - The Harlan Cyclone girls basketball team made 10 3-point shots and used a strong pressure defense to beat Clarinda 64-34 Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the 2020 finale for both teams.
Class 4A number 13 Harlan took control early, scoring 14 of the game’s first 16 points over the first five minutes, but Clarinda kept the Cyclone lead right around that 12-point margin for the rest of the first half. Brecken Van Baale’s 3-pointer at the halftime horn extended Harlan’s advantage to 16, its biggest of the half.
The Cyclones made five triples in the third quarter alone, outscoring the Cardinals 23-6 and starting the continuous clock.
“We knew going in they would come and press us,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said “and we knew how we handled the press would dictate a lot of the game. In the first half we did all right at times, but they hit shots. We sat back in a 2-3 with some of their bigger girls inside and said they had to hit shots and they had some girls that hit shots. It was their night to knock them down.”
Van Baale made half of the team’s outside shots to lead the Cyclones with 17 points.
Jessalee Neihart led the Clarinda attack. She scored 11 of Clarinda’s 17 points in the first half, keeping the Cardinals in striking distance.
“We have been right there competing with some of the teams traditionally at the top of the conference,” Hanafan said. “Our issue is we’ll compete well and then get those lulls and that’s when those gaps get bigger. We’re just trying to minimize those lulls.”
Neihart finished with 20 points to lead the Cardinals and Hanafan said she has really stepped up her play over the last few games.
“Jess is going to play hard,” Hanafan said. “She’s a scorer and a good player. At the start of the year she was a little timid, but the last few games she has started attacking and shooting with confidence. As long as she’s confident we’ll be okay.”
Amelia Hesse added seven points for the Cardinals. Kristen Smith came off the bench in the game’s final moments and scored three. Jillian Graham and Chloe Strait added two points each.
Clarinda enters the holiday break at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10. Hanafan said the first goal of the break is to get healthy and then continue to get better.
“We’re starting to figure the game out a little bit,” Hanafan said, “and seeing the game in a different lens. Instead of doing what coach says all the time, we’re starting to see different things. We’re shooting it a little better and being in attack mode instead of being passive. What we need to get better at is being stronger with the ball. We need to catch it and have an idea of what we want to do. It’s about being aggressive, wanting the ball in our hands and hopefully that continues to develop.”
Claire Schmitz and Jocelyn Cheek joined Van Baale in double figures offensively for the Cyclones, who enter the holiday break 5-2 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.