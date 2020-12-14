Neihart sparks rally that falls just short

Spiegel’s late 3-pointer was one of eight triples the Fillies hit during the game with five different players connecting. Weinrich said that kind of shooting is big for his team going forward.

“Teams are going to try to take away our bigs,” Weinrich said, “so that’s big for us. Kids are going to be open and they have to knock down shots. We rebounded pretty well, but they were more physical than us and that can’t happen.”

The Cardinals made the second half push without their head coach. Conner Hanafan was ejected late in the first quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession. Assistant coach David Woods took over and loved what he saw from his team after halftime.

“The effort was great and they kept battling,” Woods said. “That’s all we can ask for. That’s a lot of heart and showed what we want as a program.”

Neihart led all scorers with 21 points and Woods said getting her going was big.

“We were trying to get Jess the ball more,” Woods said, “and we tell her to be more aggressive. She stepped up and made some shots for us.”

Hesse added 11 points for the Cardinals. Taylor Cole scored seven, Cheyenne Sunderman five and Chloe Strait two.