Neihart sparks rally that falls just short

CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals girls basketball team nearly turned a 20-point halftime deficit into an incredible first win, but Shenandoah held on for the 52-46 victory Saturday, Dec. 11.
In a game that turned extremely physical with few calls, the Cardinals stepped up and hit some shots to gradually work their way back into the game.
Jessalee Neihart triggered the comeback for the Cardinals. She drained four 3-pointers in the third quarter, which saw Clarinda come as close as 10.
The Fillies extended the lead back to 14 by the end of the third, but Clarinda came back again. Neihart’s fifth triple of the half trimmed Shenandoah’s lead to 46-38 with 5:02 to play. Nobody scored for more than two minutes before Reese Spiegel hit a big triple to push the Shenandoah lead back to 11.
Amelia Hesse hit a pair of free throws for the Cardinals, and then a triple to cut the Shenandoah lead to 49-43 with 2:13 to go. Taylor Cole hit a free throw a little more than a minute later to bring the Cardinals within five, but Spiegel stepped up again with two big free throws with 30 seconds left to push the lead back to seven.
Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said the first half couldn’t have been better, but the second half didn’t unfold as planned.
“That’s what momentum does and give Clarinda credit, they played hard, and were excited and we didn’t adjust well,” Weinrich said. “The game got super physical, but we just have to play through it and play smarter.”
Spiegel’s late 3-pointer was one of eight triples the Fillies hit during the game with five different players connecting. Weinrich said that kind of shooting is big for his team going forward.
“Teams are going to try to take away our bigs,” Weinrich said, “so that’s big for us. Kids are going to be open and they have to knock down shots. We rebounded pretty well, but they were more physical than us and that can’t happen.”
The Cardinals made the second half push without their head coach. Conner Hanafan was ejected late in the first quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession. Assistant coach David Woods took over and loved what he saw from his team after halftime.
“The effort was great and they kept battling,” Woods said. “That’s all we can ask for. That’s a lot of heart and showed what we want as a program.”
Neihart led all scorers with 21 points and Woods said getting her going was big.
“We were trying to get Jess the ball more,” Woods said, “and we tell her to be more aggressive. She stepped up and made some shots for us.”
Hesse added 11 points for the Cardinals. Taylor Cole scored seven, Cheyenne Sunderman five and Chloe Strait two.
The Cardinals fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference. Woods said they just need the girls to keep battling.
“We are pretty young and pretty green,” Woods said, “but we just need to keep working. As long as they keep giving effort, we’ll love every minute of it.”
The Fillies ended the opening quarter on a 14-0 run with a Macey Finlay triple in the final seconds making the lead 17-4 after one.
Brooklen Black went on a personal 5-0 run in the second quarter and Kassidy Stephens and Sidda Rodewald both connected from deep in the second to stake the Fillies out to a 33-13 lead at the break.
Weinrich said the first half was great, but the second half needed to be better.
“We just missed a lot of shots,” Weinrich said. “The girls are learning that nobody is going to hand us a victory and we have to go earn it. We were a little timid. When things started going well (for Clarinda), they started making shots, but if we make a few more layups, I’m not sure that happens.”
The Fillies did well from outside, but it was Ava Wolf leading the way on the inside with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Spiegel put in 10 points and added three assists. Black and Rodewald scored nine points each. Black finished with five rebounds and four assists.
Stephens scored five points, Finlay three and Keelee Razee two for the Fillies. Allie Eveland secured four rebounds while Razee ended with three.
Shenandoah improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Clarinda fell to 0-7 and 0-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!