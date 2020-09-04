Neihart shines in Cardinal loss at Creston

Clarinda volleyball played an even match with Creston for most of the night, but fell 3-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams, Thursday, Sept. 3.
Both teams earned an easy set victory early with Creston taking the opening set 25-14 and Clarinda the second 25-13. Creston won a thrilling third set 28-26 before rolling in the fourth 25-10.
The match was the second of the season for the Cardinals and first in conference play.
Jessalee Neihart led the Cardinals with a double-double, earning 10 kills and 19 digs. Avery Walter added eight kills on just 18 swings without an error for a .444 night hitting. Faith Espinosa added four kills while Skylar Kelly and Teya Stickler added two each.
Stickler and Emmy Allbaugh both earned double-digit assists with Stickler passing out 14 and Allbaugh 10. Taylor Cole and Neihart added two each.
Neihart’s 19 digs were most on the team, followed by Cole’s 14. Walter added eight digs, Stickler finished with six, Allbaugh four and Kelley and Espinosa ended the evening with two each.
Espinosa had six blocks, four solo.
The Cardinals were much more efficient on the service line than they were in the opener, finishing at 96%. Stickler put away five aces while Walter added three.
Clarinda fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye 10 ahead of hosting its annual tournament, Saturday, Sept. 5. The Cardinals travel to Carroll, Tuesday, Sept. 8, for a conference triangular with Kuemper Catholic and Denison-Schleswig.