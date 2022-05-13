 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neal wins, Cardinal golf advances to district tournament

Clarinda boys golf at sectionals

Members of the Clarinda boys golf team show off their medals for finishing second at the Class 2A sectional tournament Wednesday, May 11, at Treynor. The runner-up finish advanced the Cardinals advanced to the district tournament. Pictured, from left: James McCall, Justus Fine, Caden Butt, Cooper Neal, Jarod McNeese and Grant Turner.

 Photo courtesy Andrew Almelien

The Clarinda boys golf team earned a runner-up finish at a Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 11, at Treynor, extending the Cardinals’ season.

Clarinda was led by senior Cooper Neal, who won the individual title with a 74, including a 34 on the front nine, at the Treynor Recreation Area. He was one stroke better than Treynor’s Ethan Konz, who finished second.

Clarinda finished second in the eight-team field with a 355. Treynor won the tournament with a 330 and because they were one of the top two teams to advance and were playing on their home course, the third-place team, West Monona, also advances to the district tournament, which is Monday in Shenandoah.

Justus Fine was next for Clarinda with a 90, which landed him in 13th place in the field of 44. James McCall put up a 93 and Jarod McNeese a 98 to make up the team score for the Cardinals.

The rest of the Clarinda lineup was a 100 from Grant Turner and a 103 from Caden Butt.

Clarinda will be part of an eight-team field Monday in Shenandoah with Treynor and West Monona, along with Boyden-Hull, OABCIG, Sheldon, West Lyon and Western Christian with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament.

