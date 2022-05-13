Neal wins, Cardinal golf advances to district tournament

The Clarinda boys golf team earned a runner-up finish at a Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 11, at Treynor, extending the Cardinals’ season.

Clarinda was led by senior Cooper Neal, who won the individual title with a 74, including a 34 on the front nine, at the Treynor Recreation Area. He was one stroke better than Treynor’s Ethan Konz, who finished second.

Clarinda finished second in the eight-team field with a 355. Treynor won the tournament with a 330 and because they were one of the top two teams to advance and were playing on their home course, the third-place team, West Monona, also advances to the district tournament, which is Monday in Shenandoah.

Justus Fine was next for Clarinda with a 90, which landed him in 13th place in the field of 44. James McCall put up a 93 and Jarod McNeese a 98 to make up the team score for the Cardinals.

The rest of the Clarinda lineup was a 100 from Grant Turner and a 103 from Caden Butt.

Clarinda will be part of an eight-team field Monday in Shenandoah with Treynor and West Monona, along with Boyden-Hull, OABCIG, Sheldon, West Lyon and Western Christian with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament.