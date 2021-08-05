 Skip to main content
Neal, Schmitt, Shull named first team all-district
Neal, Schmitt, Shull named first team all-district

Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Wyatt Schmitt looks in at his catcher before throwing a pitch Thursday, May 27, in a win at Shenandoah. Schmitt struck out 11 in earning his first win of the season on the mound.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs who earned all-district honors from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.

The IBCA released a first and second team for five different districts in Class 2A Monday, Aug. 2. All-district teams in the other three classes were released as well.

Clarinda senior Michael Shull, junior Cooper Neal and sophomore Wyatt Schmitt and Shenandoah freshman Hunter Dukes were all named to the Southwest District’s first team.

Shull was one of three pitchers on the first team. Neal was the third baseman and Schmitt and Dukes took two of the three outfield positions.

Shull won six games on the mound during the season, finishing with 65 strikeouts and a 2.21 ERA.

Neal led the Cardinal bats with 32 RBIs and a .365 batting average.

Schmitt hit .315 with 28 hits, 22 runs scored and 19 RBIs.

Dukes finished the year with a .441 batting average with 45 hits, including six triples. He scored 34 runs and drove in 15.

Clarinda junior Jarod McNeese and sophomore Tadyn Brown were the Southwest District second team’s first and second baseman while Shenandoah senior Braden Knight earned a utility nod to the second team.

Brown hit .354 during the year for the Cardinals with 33 runs scored and 17 RBIs.

McNeese ended with a .313 average with six doubles, one home run and 20 RBIs.

Knight hit .349 for the season with 11 extra-base hits. He scored 18 runs and drove in 16.

Overall, 30 athletes were named to either the first or second team on the Class 2A Southwest District.

