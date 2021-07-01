Neal pitches Cardinals past Creston

CLARINDA – Cooper Neal threw a one-hit complete game shutout and the Clarinda bats put up seven runs on seven hits in a 7-0 win over Creston Tuesday, June 29.

The only hit Neal gave up was in the first inning. He also walked a batter and hit one to go with five strikeouts as he breezed through seven innings on 90 pitches.

“He threw strikes and attacked the zone,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said on his junior pitcher. “He didn’t give them many extra base runners and our defense showed up (Tuesday), which is an area we haven’t been great. We made some good plays on defense and when we can do that we can be tough to handle.”

Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt had two hits each at the top of the Cardinal lineup and Neal and Logan Green drove in a pair of runs each in the middle of the order.

“We put up some crooked numbers in a couple innings and was able to add on late,” Eberly said, “and when you can keep adding on to the lead, you give teams little hope to get back in it and when Cooper is throwing like he was it pretty much ends the game.”

Clarinda’s only extra-base hit was a triple by James McCall. The sophomore got the opportunity to start in right field and took advantage.