Neal leads Cardinal golf to 6th at district tournament

The Clarinda boys golf team saw its season come to an end with a sixth-place score of 397 at a Class 2A District Tournament Thursday, May 20, at Whispering Creek in Sioux City.
Clarinda head coach Andrew Almelien said Whispering Creek is a tough course that you have to grind out and it was playing even more difficult than usual Thursday.
“It’s a par 72 but much longer than anything we had played this season,” Almelien said. “There were two additional difficult things. They had a ton of brome grass that was two-three feet tall. Your ball can disappear in there without a trace. Then the greens were playing much firmer than we thought they would even with a half inch of rain the day before.”
Western Christian won the tournament with a 339, with Boyden-Hull also advancing to the state tournament with a 345. Western Christian’s Cole Feenstra won the individual tournament with a 78.
Cooper Neal led the Cardinals with a 90, which tied him for 15th place. Zach Pirtle was next with a 99, tying him for 30th.
“I told my group that three in the 90s and one in the 80s and we could be competitive,” Almelien said. “We didn’t perform well, but I felt they worked hard. Cooper lost three balls in two holes and then shot six or seven pars in a row. Zach lost around 10 balls. The lowest step total for any of them was 18,000. It was a lot of walking.”
The rest of the team score for the Cardinals came from Jarod McNeese’s 100 and Carter Larson’s 108.
Almelien said it wasn’t their day, but the kids comported themselves well.
“I like that even when we were off, we didn’t get mad and sulk,” Almelien said. “Not a single time did I see a Clarinda kid slam a club or get visibly upset. Some days it’s just not your day.”
Justus Fine shot a 114 and Xander Pullen a 115 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.
“We learned to compete this season,” Almelien said. “Now we need to get more consistent. I’m encouraging them to keep golfing and join the junior program this summer. I’m grateful for our seniors and very excited about the younger kids coming up.”