Neal leads Cardinal golf to 6th at district tournament

The Clarinda boys golf team saw its season come to an end with a sixth-place score of 397 at a Class 2A District Tournament Thursday, May 20, at Whispering Creek in Sioux City.

Clarinda head coach Andrew Almelien said Whispering Creek is a tough course that you have to grind out and it was playing even more difficult than usual Thursday.

“It’s a par 72 but much longer than anything we had played this season,” Almelien said. “There were two additional difficult things. They had a ton of brome grass that was two-three feet tall. Your ball can disappear in there without a trace. Then the greens were playing much firmer than we thought they would even with a half inch of rain the day before.”

Western Christian won the tournament with a 339, with Boyden-Hull also advancing to the state tournament with a 345. Western Christian’s Cole Feenstra won the individual tournament with a 78.

Cooper Neal led the Cardinals with a 90, which tied him for 15th place. Zach Pirtle was next with a 99, tying him for 30th.