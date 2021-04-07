Neal leads Cardinal golf past Shenandoah

The Clarinda boys and Shenandoah girls protected their home course with dual wins as the two rivals matched up with each other Tuesday, April 6.

The Fillies won 209-220 while the Cardinal boys won 164-199.

Shenandoah’s Brooke Bauer was the girls medalist with a 46, four ahead of teammate Bailey Maher.

Morgan McGargill shot a 51 for the Fillies and Molli Finn at 62 to complete Shenandoah’s team score. Mya Hammons and Keelee Razee both shot a 68 for Shenandoah.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal shot a 39 to win medalist honors in the boys dual, beating Shenandoah’s Carter Ruzek by a single shot.

Clarinda’s Zach Pirtle and Jarod McNeese both shot 41 and Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler a 42, showing off how even the two teams were at the top.

Clarinda had much more depth to preserve the easy win. Justice Fine shot a 43, Xander Pullen a 44 and Carter Larson a 48 for the Cardinals.

David Rendon was third for Shenandoah with a 49. Derek Bartlett’s 68 also counted in Shenandoah’s team score. Isaiah Jordan added a 73 and Nick Opal a 77 for the Mustangs.