Clarinda senior Cooper Neal led the field with a 38 and Cardinal boys golf earned a 165-192 home win over Red Oak Tuesday, April 26.

Clarinda’s Jarod McNeese and Justus Fine were four shots off of Neal’s pace to tie for runner-up honors. James McCall added a 43 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

Sam Fields and Truman Jarrett led the Tigers with a 46. Caden Butt and Noah Comer were the final two Cardinals in the field and both shot a 51.

The Cardinals are home again Thursday to take on Harlan.