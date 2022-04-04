Neal leads Cardinal golf in season opening loss

The top four Clarinda boys golfers all shot within one stroke of each other Friday, April 1, at Lewis Central. But all six Titans were better than the top Cardinal in a 167-199 Lewis Central win in a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual contested at Fox Run.

Jordan Greenwood and Payton Greenwood both went under 40 to lead the Titans and take medalist and runner-up honors with Jordan firing a 38 and Payton a 39.

Cooper Neal led Clarinda with a 49, three strokes off of Lewis Central’s highest two scores. Justus Fine, James McCall and Caden Butt all fired a 50 for the Cardinals with those scores and Neal’s making up the 199.

Grant Turner added a 52 and Ethan Pirtle a 56 for the Cardinals as they fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Cardinals are on the road again for conference duals against Glenwood Monday and Shenandoah Tuesday.