Neal leads Cardinal golf in loss at Maryville

Caden Butt, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Caden Butt warms up before his tee shot on the ninth hole at the Shenandoah Invitational Tuesday, April 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Maryville’s top four golfers were all better than Clarinda’s best in a 30-stroke win for the Spoofhounds, 164-194 over Clarinda boys golf Monday, April 11, at Mozingo outside Maryville.

Maryville’s Trevin Cunningham was overall medalist with a 39 with teammate Ethan Scott matching him with a 39. A 41 and a 45 were the next two scores for Maryville.

Cooper Neal led Clarinda with a 46. James McCall added a 47, Caden Butt a 50 and Ethan Pirtle fired a 51 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

Justus Fine shot a 54 and Manny Eberly a 59 to complete Clarinda’s varsity lineup.

The Cardinals fell to 1-3 on the dual season.

