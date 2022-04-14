Neal leads Cardinal golf in loss at Maryville

Maryville’s top four golfers were all better than Clarinda’s best in a 30-stroke win for the Spoofhounds, 164-194 over Clarinda boys golf Monday, April 11, at Mozingo outside Maryville.

Maryville’s Trevin Cunningham was overall medalist with a 39 with teammate Ethan Scott matching him with a 39. A 41 and a 45 were the next two scores for Maryville.

Cooper Neal led Clarinda with a 46. James McCall added a 47, Caden Butt a 50 and Ethan Pirtle fired a 51 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

Justus Fine shot a 54 and Manny Eberly a 59 to complete Clarinda’s varsity lineup.

The Cardinals fell to 1-3 on the dual season.