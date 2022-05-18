Neal just short; Cardinal golf eliminated at district tournament

Clarinda senior Cooper Neal’s 77 was two strokes shy of qualifying for the state golf tournament.

Neal tied for ninth overall at the Class 2A boys golf district tournament Monday, May 16, at the Shenandoah Golf Course.

Western Christian and Boyden-Hull both broke the 300 mark as a team to take the two qualifying spots and those two teams had six of the top eight in the field. The other two of those eight – Axton Miller of OABCIG’s 73 and Missouri Valley’s Jackson Tennis with a 75 – also qualify for the state golf tournament. Caleb Douma of Western Christian won the individual title with a 69.

Clarinda was sixth in the eight-team field with a 339, just seven shots out of a tie for fourth between West Lyon and OABCIG.

Clarinda’s other three marks that counted for the team score were in the 80s. Caden Butt was second for the Cardinals with an 85. Jarod McNeese added an 88 and James McCall put up an 89.

Justus Fine and Grant Turner completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 90 and a 95.

Neal and McNeese are the two Cardinals in the district lineup who exit the program.