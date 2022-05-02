Neal goes under par in Cardinal win

Clarinda senior Cooper Neal shot a one under par 34 in leading Clarinda boys golf to its best score of the season and a comfortable 158-186 home win over Harlan Thursday, April 28.

Neal finished his round with a pair of birdies to get under par, winning medalist honors by six strokes.

Teammate Caden Butt was next with a 40. Jarod McNeese shot a 41 and James McCall a 43 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

“Our goal this week with three home meets was to lower our team average and find our touch,” Clarinda head coach Andrew Almelien said. “We accomplished both.”

Alex Bladt led the Cyclones with a 45.

Grant Turner and Justus Fine completed Clarinda’s lineup with Turner shooting a 44 and Fine a 45.

Next up for Clarinda is Tuesday’s Atlantic Tournament.