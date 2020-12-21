Monarchs down Cardinals

The Clarinda boys basketball team couldn’t overcome Denison’s small lead they enjoyed much of the night as the Monarchs beat the Cardinals 47-39 Friday, Dec. 18 for a Hawkeye 10 Conference win.

Denison led 15-10 after the first quarter. The lead was just 22-20 at halftime and 32-29 after three quarters, but Denison pushed the lead to its final margin of eight, dropping the Cardinals to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Drew Brown and Michael Shull reached double figure scoring for the Cardinals with Brown scoring 14 with four rebounds and Shull putting up 12 points with three steals and three assists.

Grant Jobe added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals. Cooper Neal didn’t score but secured eight rebounds.

Edgar Rodriguez and Tadyn Brown scored two points each while Wyatt Schmitt added one.

Two Monarchs reached double figures as Denison improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Girls Game

Clarinda girls basketball hung tough against Class 4A No. 8 Denison, but fell 57-38 Friday, Dec. 18 at Clarinda High School.