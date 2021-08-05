Millikan signs with Mount Marty track and field

Clarinda senior Paige Millikan can rest a little easier as her senior year starts now that she has her college decision out of the way.
Millikan was surrounded by several family members as she signed with Mount Marty track and field Wednesday, Aug. 4, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.
Millikan qualified for the state track and field meet in three individual events and one relay this past spring as a junior and said she has been in contact with the Yankton, South Dakota school for quite some time.
“I have been working with their coaches for a long time,” Millikan said. “I have been worried about (my college decision) for a few years and I just wanted to take the pressure off ahead of my senior season knowing that I made it already and did what I needed to get done.”
Millikan said nerves were a constant during her junior season with multiple colleges reaching out.
“I wanted to get it done and over with,” Millikan said on signing. “I was really nervous all season and thought if I could get this done early I wouldn’t have to worry about the right times and right jumps during my senior season.”
Millikan has been to multiple camps at Mount Marty under head coach Randy Fischer, who is nearing his 15th year in charge of the Lancer women’s and men’s track and field programs. She said Fischer and the coaching staff “kept a close eye on me during my junior season,” and said there are several events currently on the table for her to compete in during her collegiate career.
Millikan competed in the long jump, 100 and 400 at the state track and field meet and was part of the 4x100 meter relay that also ran at state. She said being able to compete at a state level was “unbelievable.”
“It was fun getting to go with the seniors,” Millikan said. “I absolutely love running with Faith Espinosa and Maddie Sunderman is so fast, I love running with her. It’s so cool to have people that fast to compete with and going to state with them was crazy. It was cool to see some of our freshmen step up too. Hopefully this year we can make another trip with relays and individual events for everybody.”
Millikan plans on majoring in business.