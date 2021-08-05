Millikan signs with Mount Marty track and field

Clarinda senior Paige Millikan can rest a little easier as her senior year starts now that she has her college decision out of the way.

Millikan was surrounded by several family members as she signed with Mount Marty track and field Wednesday, Aug. 4, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.

Millikan qualified for the state track and field meet in three individual events and one relay this past spring as a junior and said she has been in contact with the Yankton, South Dakota school for quite some time.

“I have been working with their coaches for a long time,” Millikan said. “I have been worried about (my college decision) for a few years and I just wanted to take the pressure off ahead of my senior season knowing that I made it already and did what I needed to get done.”

Millikan said nerves were a constant during her junior season with multiple colleges reaching out.

“I wanted to get it done and over with,” Millikan said on signing. “I was really nervous all season and thought if I could get this done early I wouldn’t have to worry about the right times and right jumps during my senior season.”