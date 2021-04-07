Millikan leads Cardinals to third at Lady Cardinal Relays

CLARINDA - The Clarinda Cardinals finished third in Class 2A at the Lady Cardinal Relays Tuesday, April 6.
The Cardinals scored 97 points, trailing Glenwood and Atlantic.
Shenandoah competed in Class 1A of the two-class event and scored 142 points, beating out St. Albert and Lenox, who tied for second, by 39 points. Shenandoah was moved from Class 2A to 1A just before the meet to balance out the number of teams in the two classes after a Class 1A school that was scheduled to compete backed out.
Essex took sixth in Class 1A with 54 points.
Paige Millikan had a great night to lead the home team. She ran all individual events and ended the night with two wins and two runner-up finishes. She won the long jump at 16-0.5 and the 100 in 13.38. She was second in the 200 in 28.54 and the 400 in 1:05.52.
“We put Paige in all open events and she worked well independently,” Clarinda head coach Marilyn Wagoner said. “She did a great job.”
Faith Espinosa was the other winner on the night for the Cardinals, clearing 4-11 in the high jump. She also placed second in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.06.
“Faith is working through some goals in the 400 hurdles,” Wagoner said. “She is adding a lot to our relays too. She was impressive.”
Maddie Sunderman added a runner-up finish in the 100 for the Cardinals, crossing in 13.74. They also finished second in the 4x100 relay. Teya Stickler anchored the event in place of Taylor Cole, who was competing in tennis, and brought the baton to the finish line in 54.63. Cheyenne Sunderman, Espinosa and Aly Meier were also running.
“Our sprinters are rocking it right now,” Wagoner said. “We put Teya in the 4x100 and worked the handoffs and it paid off with a PR.”
Besides not having Cole in the sprints, the Cardinals were without Mayson Hartley in the distance events because of tennis.
The Cardinals also had a pair of third-place relays. The 1600 medley team of Presley Jobe, Stickler, Espinosa and Eberly finished in 4:57.87 and the shuttle hurdle team of Kierra Volner, Ravyn Salmons, Molly Lihs and Chloe Strait ended in 1:38.88.
Wagoner has a lot of athletes contributing right now in several different events and said being strong in multiple events is key for her group going forward.
“Everyone pulled their weight and did a great job,” Wagoner said. “We talked a lot (Monday) about having to be versatile. We have to stretch ourselves a little more with what we’re capable of doing. We can’t box ourselves in and just be a sprinter or just be a jumper. We have to be more versatile and we have athletes willing to do that.”
Clarinda also honored the six seniors in the program and Wagoner said it was a good final home meet for that group.
“I think they had a great time,” Wagoner said. “They knew they were home for the last time and showed our community again how good workers they are and that they are proud to be Cardinals.”
The Fillies won eight events, four individual and four relays. It was the throws and the distance events where the Fillies were victorious individually.
Sara Morales won the discus and shot put. She threw the discus 106 feet, 9 inches and the shot put 37-2.5. Teammate Mia Parker was third in both events with throws of 83-3 and 32-2.
The Fillies also picked up individual wins from Brenna Godfread in the 800 in 2 minutes, 34.93 seconds and Christene Johnson in the 1500 in 5:41.60.
“It was a good meet for early in the year,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “The kids came out, coming off the win Thursday in Griswold and performed well. Sara won the shot put and discus again and Mia followed with third place in both. It’s good to score in the field like that. Our distance crew did a good job. The 4x800 dropped their time and had a lot of (personal records) in those 800s. Christene came out strong in the 1500 and won that with a big PR. Brenna dropped her time in the 800, winning that as well.”
Johnson was part of the winning 4x800 relay, teaming up with Sarah Gilbert, Macey Finlay and Kelsey Franklin to finish in 12:04.40.
The team of Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito and Allie Eveland sprinted to comeback wins in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Finishing times were 56.87 and 2:01.16.
“The sprint relay wins were good to see,” Ratliff said, “especially with some of the combinations we have come up with. For them to get the baton around and run PR’s was great to see. It was big to watch your anchor leg come back and complete the race. Our handoffs weren’t picture perfect, but we played with some combinations. We have had some kids gone for various reasons that are now back. Hopefully, we can iron some of this stuff out going into the middle of the season.”
The Fillies also won the shuttle hurdle relay with a team of Kate Lantz, Rogers, Eveland and Hadlee Kinghorn, finishing in 1:17.31.
The Fillies were also second in the 800 medley relay with a team of Rogers, Lantz, Gilbert and Godfread in a time of 2:08.33.
Lantz added a third-place run in the 100 hurdles for the Fillies. The team also had several fourth and fifth place finishes in the individual events, a lot of those coming from a strong young group.
“We only have two seniors on our track team,” Ratliff said. “A majority of our sprinters are freshmen and sophomores. We have a lot of younger kids filling spots and that’s great for the years to come.”
Sami York paced the Essex Trojanettes with runner-up finishes in both throws. She threw the shot put 35-7 and the discus right at 94.
“Sami has hit a new PR at both meets so far,” Essex head coach Jasmine Glasgo said, “and she is a joy to have on the team. She works hard at her craft and continues to improve.”
Riley Jensen added a runner-up finish in the 1500 for the Trojanettes in 5:50.02. She was also third in the high jump with a leap of 4-9.
“This was Riley’s first meet and I was very impressed with how she handled the high jump and getting second in the mile when she was more of a sprinter her freshman year,” Glasgo said. “The 1500 could be her race. She also helped us out tremendously in the 4x800, which could be a strong relay for us.”
The Trojanettes also pieced together a pair of strong relays, finishing second in the 4x800 with Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Emma Barrett and Jensen in 12:25.40 and third in the 1600 medley with Kyndra Gray, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns and Barrett. Finishing time in that event was 5:20.80. Many of the athletes on those teams are part of a young group and Glasgo said they are coming along nicely.
“I’m very proud of the freshmen girls,” Glasgo said. “They always do what I ask of them even it’s not what they were used to in junior high. They are willing to try anything. We are still working on figuring out what their best races are and find the race that gets them fired up.”
The next track and field meet for Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah is Thursday at Red Oak.
Full Clarinda Results (Class 2A) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 3. Clarinda 97.
100 meter dash – 1. Paige Millikan 13.38. 2. Maddie Sunderman 13.74.
200 meter dash – 2. Paige Millikan 28.54. Teya Stickler 30.97.
400 meter dash – 2. Paige Millikan 1:05.52.
800 meter run – Cheyenne Sunderman 2:48.48. Molly Lihs 3:18.20.
1500 meter run – 6. Ashlyn Eberly 5:56.51.
3000 meter run – 5. Molly Lihs 15:11.02.
100 meter hurdles – 5. Chloe Strait 20.12. Kierra Volner 24.19.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Faith Espinosa 1:12.06. 6. Amelia Hesse 1:20.57.
Discus – 6. Lylly Merrill 75-7. Quinn Durfey 74-4.
Shot put – Lylly Merrill 22-9. Quinn Durfey 19-8.
High jump – 1. Faith Espinosa 4-11.
Long jump – 1. Paige Millikan 16-0.5. Amelia Hesse 13-10.25.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Teya Stickler) 54.63.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Kristen Smith, Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Hailee Knight) 2:05.16.
4x400 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Ashlyn Eberly, Teya Stickler, Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse) 4:48.92.
4x800 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse, Ashlyn Eberly) 11:30.00.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait) 2:05.36.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Teya Stickler, Faith Espinosa, Ashlyn Eberly) 4:57.87.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Clarinda (Kierra Volner, Ravyn Salmons, Molly Lihs, Chloe Strait) 1:38.88.
Full Essex and Shenandoah Results (Class 1A) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 1. Shenandoah 142. 6. Essex 54.
100 meter dash – 4. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 14.56. 5. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 14.84.
200 meter dash – Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 29.86. Kyndra Gray, Essex 29.99. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 30.70.
400 meter dash – 5. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 1:12.51. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 1:29.03.
800 meter run – 1. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 2:34.93. Brooke Burns, Essex 3:11.91. Alex King, Essex 3:14.74. Lucy Martin, Shenandoah 3:27.84.
1500 meter run – 1. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:41.60. 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 5:50.02. 5. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:23.79. Tori Burns, Essex 6:36.87.
3000 meter run – 4. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 14:29.82. 5. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 15:29.81. 6. Alex King, Essex 15:38.59. Tori Sample, Essex 17:35.40.
100 meter hurdles – 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 18.76. 4. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 20.71. 5. Brianne Johnson, Essex 20.80.
400 meter hurdles – 5. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 1:34.66.
Discus – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 106-9. 2. Sami York, Essex 94-0. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 83-3. Natalie Taylor, Essex 62-0.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 37-2.5. 2. Sami York, Essex 35-7. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 32-2. Natalie Taylor, Essex 21-3.5.
High jump – 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-9. 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-8. 6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4.
Long jump – 5. Emma Barrett, Essex 14-4.25. 6. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 13-6.25.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Allie Eveland) 56.87. 5. Essex (Lizette Avalos, Brianne Johnson, Kyndra Gray, Emma Barrett) 58.97.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Allie Eveland) 2:01.16.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Allie Eveland, Alexis Zito, Brenna Godfread) 4:49.88. 5. Essex (Brooke Burns, Alex King, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 5:12.64.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson, Macey Finlay, Kelsey Franklin) 12:04.40. 2. Essex (Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Emma Barrett, Riley Jensen) 12:25.40.
800 meter medley relay – 2. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 2:08.33. 6. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Lizette Avalos, Brooke Burns) 2:18.35
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns, Emma Barrett) 5:20.80. 4. Shenandoah (Mia Parker, Aliyah Parker, Lucy Martin, Macey Finlay) 5:28.43.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Allie Eveland, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:17.31.