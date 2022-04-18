Millikan breaks school long jump record

Clarinda senior Paige Millikan broke a school record dating back to 1997 Thursday, April 14, as the Cardinals finished fourth overall at the Glenwood Girls Ram Relays.

Millikan’s winning long jump distance of 17 feet 1.75 inches bettered Marcy (Foster) Nally’s previous record, which was 17-1.25.

Mayson Hartley was the other event winner on the day for the Cardinals as she won the 3000 meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 58 seconds.

Clarinda was fourth in the 11-team field with 84 points. The Cardinals were just 10 points behind third-place Lewis Central. Glenwood rolled to the team title with 193 points, 87 ahead of runner-up Harlan.

Hartley added a runner-up finish in the 1500 in a final time of 5:10. Ashlyn Eberly added a seventh-place run in the 3000 for the Cardinals while Raenna Henke ended eighth in the 1500.

Millikan was also second in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.32 seconds.

Clarinda placed in every relay, led by runner-up marks in the 4x100 and 1600 medley. The 4x100 team of Bailey Nordyke, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight finished in a time of 52.91 and the 1600 medley team of Knight, Cole, Millikan and Hartley ended in 4:37.81.

The 4x200 team of Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Hailee Knight and Aly Meier and the 4x800 team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Henke and Callie King both placed fourth.

The Cardinals were also fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay and seventh in the 800 medley and 4x400 relays.

Other individual place-winners for the Cardinals saw King and Henke place sixth and eighth in the 400 and Nordyke finish seventh in the long jump. The Cardinals also had eighth-place finishes from Knight in the 100, Hesse in the 400 hurdles and Sunderman in the 800.

The Cardinals’ next meet is Thursday at Southwest Valley.

Full Clarinda results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Clarinda 84.

100 meter dash: 2. Paige Millikan 13.32. 8. Jerzee Knight 13.86. Taylor Cole 14.20. Hailee Knight 15.73.

200 meter dash: Madison McQueen 32.95. Kaylee Smith 34.96. Elexiea Smith 35.16.

400 meter dash: 6. Callie King 1:07.22. 8. Raenna Henke 1:08.46. Addison Moore 1:19.19. Tobi Sunderman 1:21.30.

800 meter run: 8. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:43.41. Hannah Higgins 3:01.50.

1500 meter run: 2. Mayson Hartley 5:10.59. 8. Raenna Henke 5:39.48. Ashlyn Eberly 5:48.08.

3000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 10:58.70. 7. Ashlyn Eberly 12:19.14.

100 meter hurdles: Paige May 20.41. Chloe Strait DQ.

400 meter hurdles: 8. Amelia Hesse 1:17.02. Chloe Strait 1:19.42. Dakota Wise 1:25.02.

Discus: Quinn Durfey 72-7. Lylly Merrill 71-9.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 24-3. Kaylee Smith 23-6.

Long jump: 1. Paige Millikan 17-1.75. 7. Bailey Nordyke 14-11. Kaylee Smith 11-6. Jerzee Knight No distance.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight) 52.91. Clarinda (Elexiea Smith, Tobi Sunderman, Paige May, Madison McQueen) 59.66.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Hailee Knight, Aly Meier) 2:00.78.

4x400 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Callie King, Amelia Hesse, Aly Meier) 4:44.46. Clarinda (Dakota wise, Hannah Higgins, Addison Moore, Madison McQueen) 5:16.73.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Raenna Henke, Callie King) 10:52.83.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Clarinda (Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Dakota Wise, Chloe Strait) 1:22.29.

800 meter medley relay: 7. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:05.28.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Jerzee Knight, Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Mayson Hartley) 4:37.81.