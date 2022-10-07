Milestone night for Cole in loss to Red Oak

Clarinda senior Taylor Cole reached 1,000 career digs in a 3-1 Cardinal home loss against Red Oak Thursday, Oct. 6, in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.

Game scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-21.

Cole – who broke the career digs school record earlier this season – needed just five digs to reach the milestone. She quickly reached the mark and then surpassed it, easily leading the team with 27 digs.

Emmy Allbaugh also reached double figures for the match with 10 digs. Presley Jobe added six, Jerzee Knight finished with five, Brooke Brown had four and Addy Wagoner two.

Knight and Carsen Wellhausen led the front row defensive effort for Clarinda with three blocks each. Brown added two.

Wagoner paced the offense with 13 kills, while Cole added nine. Kylie Meier finished with four kills and Brown added three. Allbaugh set the pace in assists with 16. Ellie Cole added nine assists and Knight ended with four.

The Cardinals served at an 87% clip for the night, with Knight leading the team with two ace serves.

Clarinda fell to 12-11 overall and 3-6 in the conference. Next for the Cardinals is the Indianola Tournament Saturday.