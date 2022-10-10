Milestone day for Allbaugh in Indianola

The Clarinda Cardinals won two of their six matches at the Indianola Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Oct. 8.

The tournament was a complete round-robin with seven teams in the field and Clarinda earned 2-0 wins over Perry and Fort Dodge, while losing 2-0 to Indianola and Cedar Rapids Kennedy and falling 2-1 to Glenwood and Ballard.

Additionally, senior setter Emmy Allbaugh reached 1,000 assists for her career during the day.

The day started with a 21-14, 21-11 win over Perry.

Allbaugh set up six assists in the win over Perry with Ellie Cole adding three. Addy Wagoner put away four kills to lead the Cardinals and Brooke Brown added three. Taylor Cole finished with two kills.

Presley Jobe led the back row with 10 digs while Allbaugh added six and Taylor Cole five. Maddie McQueen and Jerzee Knight dug up three balls each. Brown finished with three blocks and Knight had two.

The Cardinals then took on the host Indians and fell 21-13 and 21-12.

Wagoner was the only Cardinal with multiple kills for the match, ending with three. Allbaugh finished with four assists.

Taylor Cole led the back row with seven digs. Jobe added five digs and McQueen and Knight had four each. Brown, Allbaugh and Wagoner all had two digs, with Brown adding two blocks.

Match three for Clarinda was a 21-5, 21-18 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Wagoner led the Cardinal offense with four kills. Knight added three kills and Brown and Kylie Meier finished with two each. Allbaugh set up nine assists and Ellie Cole added two.

Taylor Cole and Jobe finished with eight digs each, while Wagoner added six. Knight finished with three digs and Ellie Cole two.

Clarinda then evened its record on the day with a 21-11, 23-21 win over Fort Dodge.

Wagoner ended up with eight kills on 18 swings. Brown, Taylor Cole and Carsen Wellhausen all added two kills, with Allbaugh setting up 10 assists and Ellie Cole two.

Jobe’s 10 digs led the defense. Taylor Cole added seven digs and Wagoner finished with five. McQueen ended the match with four digs, Ellie Cole had three and Wellhausen, Allbaugh and Knight all finished with two. Brown had two blocks.

The Cardinals then saw a familiar foe, dropping a 21-14, 18-21, 15-12 decision to Glenwood.

Stats from that match were not made available.

The day ended with a 17-21, 21-9, 15-10 loss to Ballard.

The Cardinals hit .256 in their final match, their best mark of the day, with Wagoner leading the team with seven kills. Knight and Taylor Cole added six kills each, while Allbaugh finished with two to go with 14 assists. Ellie Cole added six assists.

Knight and McQueen led the Cardinal defense with six digs each. Jobe finished with five digs and Wagoner, Allbaugh and Ellie Cole all had four. Taylor Cole and Meier put up three digs and Brown had two to go with two blocks.

In the five matches with stats available, the Cardinals were an exceptional 96% from the service line, including no misses in 40 tries in the match against Ballard. They also served 29 aces, with Taylor Cole and Wagoner finishing with seven each. Jobe and Knight served five aces each and Allbaugh had four.

The Cardinals ended the day with a 14-15 record on the season. They wrap up the regular season Tuesday in Shenandoah.