McCall throws no-hitter in win over Southwest Valley

Clarinda junior James McCall threw a five inning no-hitter, leading Clarinda baseball to a 10-0 home win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, June 15. The Cardinal softball team also hosted the Timberwolves, but couldn’t dig out of an early hole in a 7-6 loss.

McCall struck out eight over five innings, throwing just 42 pitches with a hit batsman the only thing keeping him from a perfect game.

The Clarinda bats had 10 runs scored by the end of the third inning. Cooper Neal, Cole Baumgart and Jarod McNeese all had two-hit games. Neal doubled, drove in four runs and scored three times. Baumgart doubled, drove in three and scored a run. McNeese added an RBI.

Tadyn Brown and Ronnie Weidman scored two runs each for the Cardinals.

On the softball diamond, the Cardinals gave up two runs in the first and four in the second and found themselves down 7-1 after the top of the fourth inning. The Cardinals would rally, however, with two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth, but fell one run short, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and runners at second and third in the seventh.

Lylly Merrill led the Cardinal bats with three hits and two runs scored. Presley Jobe added a hit and two runs scored. Jordyn McQueen and Emmy Allbaugh had a hit and a run scored each and Kaylah Degase and Jillian Graham both had a hit and an RBI for the Cardinals.

Andi Woods pitched all seven innings for the Cardinals, striking out three. She gave up eight hits, three walks and seven runs, five earned.

Clarinda baseball improved to 12-3 on the season while Clarinda softball fell to 9-11. Both teams travel to Shenandoah Thursday.