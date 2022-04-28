Major postseason changes announced for boys wrestling

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced several changes to the wrestling postseason Wednesday, April 27.

Starting with the 2022-23 season, there will no longer be sectional tournaments in Classes 2A and 1A and the state dual tournament will take place on the day that sectionals had been in the past. All three classes will now only have a district tournament to determine individual qualifiers for the traditional state tournament.

The traditional state tournament is also growing as there will now be 24 qualifiers per weight class instead of 16. The state tournament will also take place over four days, instead of three.

Looking at next year’s calendar, the state dual team tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, with a host facility still to be determined. District tournaments will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, with the number of districts in each class still to be announced. The state tournament will be held Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The format for the state tournament with the increase in days and athletes will be announced at a later date.