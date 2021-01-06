Major changes made to Hawkeye 10, Harris wrestling tournaments

Two big area wrestling tournaments announced major changes to their upcoming event Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference is moving their tournament from Atlantic to Red Oak while the John J. Harris Tournament at Corning has made a big change to the format of this year’s tournament.

The Hawkeye 10 Tournament is making the move to take advantage of Red Oak having two gyms in the same building.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited spectators allowed to attend events, the Hawkeye 10 Conference will be moving their 2021 H-10 wrestling tournament to Red Oak,” Harlan Activities Director and conference president Davis Pattee said in a release sent to area media. “Both gyms will be utilized. The tournament plans to return to Atlantic in 2022.”

The Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30.

Spectator limitations are the big reason for the change in Corning and the John J. Harris Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 22 and 23.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa are all part of the 23-team field that will now compete in what amounts to a split tournament.