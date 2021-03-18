Madi Pulliam, family show great strength, supported by great community

A high school senior serving president of their school’s FFA and FCCLA club, qualifying for the state tournament in their favorite sport and riding horses competitively qualifies as an impressive final year.
For Clarinda’s Madelyn Pulliam, impressive doesn’t even begin to describe what her senior year and those accomplishments mean to her and her family.
Pulliam, who often goes by Madi, is doing all of that after battling cancer, which required major surgery on her leg, several rounds of chemotherapy and a total of 28 stays in the hospital, all of which were around 3-4 nights in length.
Pulliam has beaten cancer. Therapy has her not just up and moving, but doing her two favorite things – bowling and riding horses – at a high level. She’s thriving in life not far removed from an extremely scary time for her and her family.
To know Madi Pulliam and what she has been through, you have to know that two of her favorite things are horses and bowling.
Horses have been a big part of Pulliam’s life from the beginning.
“I had a pony when I was little,” Pulliam said. “I have been riding since I was little. I was in 4-H in fourth grade, Two County Dusters in fifth grade and built my own horses from the bottom up.”
Pulliam competes in barrel racing, training the horses herself. The Pulliam family has never purchased a horse that had any training in barrel racing, but she has trained them and done it well, winning several events as a junior rider. She’s done this with three different horses.
Bowling has also been a big part of Pulliam’s life, although not for quite as long.
“I started in fifth or sixth grade,” Pulliam said. “My parents are not bowlers, but my aunt bowled at Iowa State and she thought Rylee – Pulliam’s little sister and a current seventh grader – and I could become good. Originally, I thought it was stupid, but I tried it, did junior bowling and now high school bowling and it’s been successful.”
The aunt who bowled at Iowa State is Vicki Hess. She introduced Pulliam to the sport. Ernie Culver has done a lot of work at the Clarinda bowling alley over the years and has been instrumental in making Pulliam the bowler she is today.
“Ernie spent days with Madi at the bowling alley,” Madi’s mother, Stacy Pulliam, said. “They would go in after school. He has bowled a lot. He took to Madi and has been phenomenal at helping her.”
Clarinda started a high school bowling program during Madi Pulliam’s sophomore year and she was just starting as a dual-sport athlete, competing in bowling and basketball, in November 2018 when she started experiencing some pain in her left knee area.
“I limped a lot,” Madi Pulliam said, “but I thought it was fine and it would go away, but it didn’t. I would come home and it would be throbbing. I couldn’t stand the pain. I would ask for pain meds and they didn’t do much for it.”
A trip to the family’s primary care physician came with the news of taking some time off, resting it, icing it and doing some exercises – “conservative care,” as Stacy Pulliam put it.
Eventually, the care helped enough where Madi Pulliam was back to her usual self. She finished the basketball and bowling seasons and stayed busy being a typical high school sophomore, but the pain never went away and she went back to the doctor in April, when the family heard a very different message.
“I took her in Monday morning, April 8,” Madi’s father, Brent Pulliam said, “They showed us the x-ray and he put her on crutches immediately, saying ‘this is subject to break.’
This referred to the lower part of her femur in her left leg, the bone that stretches from the hip to the knee. The appointment came on the heels of a busy stretch for the Clarinda sophomore. She had cleaned more than a dozen horse stalls the night before and spent her Saturday evening roller skating at her sister’s birthday party.
She also had an MRI that afternoon and was referred to an orthopedic oncologist in Omaha, where she went the following day.
“(The doctor) told us he thought it was a large cell tumor and to relax tonight and get some sleep,” Stacy Pulliam said. “We came back the next day. He biopsied it and he knew.”
What the doctor knew was that Madi Pulliam had cancer, a kind called osteosarcoma. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, osteosarcoma “begins when a healthy bone cell develops changes in its DNA. The changes tell the cell to start making new bone when it isn’t needed. The result is a mass (tumor) of poorly formed bone cells that can invade and destroy healthy body tissue.”
The family wanted a second opinion and went to the Mayo Clinic to see a specialist in osteosarcoma and other similar types of cancer.
“We went to Mayo on April 21,” Brent Pulliam said, “saw the doctor on April 22. Mayo chose to put her port in and then Stacy and Madi drove from Mayo to Omaha and started chemo on the 25th.”
One day, Madi Pulliam is cleaning out horse stalls despite reoccurring pain in her knee. Eighteen days later, she’s starting chemo treatments for a tumor, slightly larger than a golf ball, in her left femur.
That began her first of two cycles of chemo, which kept her at an Omaha hospital from Thursday through Sunday each week. One of the drugs had to clear her system before she could go home. That resulted in some late night/early morning trips for father and daughter back to their rural Clarinda home, but she made sure she was in school the next morning and each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
One more trip to Mayo came later that spring and gave the family the good news that the chemo was working. The doctors could easily see the tumor had shrunk and was far enough away from arteries and veins that they were confident surgery could remove the full tumor and save her leg.
“I have an uncle that married into our family,” Brent Pulliam said. “He married my mom’s sister. He had the same cancer. His was higher up in his femur in the 1950s and he had to have his leg amputated at the hip. She had the option of that.”
Madi Pulliam chose surgery to remove the tumor and keep the leg, it took place in Omaha on July 17, 2019, the second surgery that Dr. Shawn McGary had done on her.
“My horse fell on me in sixth grade,” Madi Pulliam said in describing the first time she met McGary. “I was at a barrel race and it had rained and my horse slipped and basically shattered my ankle. It didn’t heal correctly, and I had an area of dead bone. (McGary) went in and fixed that.”
Madi Pulliam’s second surgery by McGary took about eight hours. She was cut open from just below her hip to just below her knee. McGary cut seven inches off of her femur bone and took her knee joint out. She had a rod put in and several other pieces to make an artificial joint.
She was at the hospital four nights and started therapy on day two.
“They told me I had to be able to take care of myself,” she said. “I had to stand at the sink and they would watch me brush my teeth. I had to do lots of stairs and had to bend my knee so far.”
One of Madi Pulliam’s favorite events started the week after her surgery, the Page County Fair, and she didn’t miss it.
“I was at the county fair every morning,” she said, “to get Rylee’s horses ready. I rode a golf cart around the fair.”
The week after the fair was another favorite, the Sidney Rodeo, and she wasn’t going to miss that either.
“She was there all week,” Stacy Pulliam said. “She crutched to the top of the bleachers because that’s where you sit.”
All of this took place while Madi Pulliam needed someone else to physically move her leg just to go from sitting to standing or vice versa. It was a few months after surgery before she could sit or stand on her own.
More chemo started about a month after surgery, which she said was pretty awful and her family couldn’t do much while she was undergoing this at home.
“We stayed at home very quiet,” her mom said. “We had to wash our hands a lot. We wouldn’t eat chips out of the same bag so germs wouldn’t spread. We had to shower with special soap as soon as anyone got home from school or work. We couldn’t even have any plants in the house.”
All of this was because of her compromised immune system due to the chemo.
A fever sent Madi Pulliam back to the hospital in Omaha two different times, but overall recovery was going pretty well.
“We got all that down and then November rolled around,” she said. “I didn’t tell (my parents) that there was a hole in my leg and green stuff leaking out. I thought it would heal.”
She had developed an infection, which sent her back to Omaha with more scary news.
“If you get an infection in the incision and it gets to the metal,” Brent Pulliam said, “They have no choice, but to take the metal out and we would have had to start all over again. They were able to cut it back open, clean around it and the infection hadn’t reached the metal.”
It was a good break for the family, although they spent Thanksgiving in the hospital.
It wasn’t too much longer, though, before her final chemo treatment and a vacation to celebrate.
“My last chemo treatment was just before Christmas,” she said, “and the next day after coming home, we left for Colorado. The knee was still open and we weren’t sure if it would heal yet, but it finally did.”
Through all of the time she was undergoing chemo, Madi Pulliam was also in therapy to learn how to make her leg work like she wanted it to again.
Much of this therapy was conducted by Drew Voss at Clarinda Regional Health Center, therapy that increased in intensity when chemo was finished.
“In March I started to do therapy at the pool with Drew and then therapy to get ready to bowl,” she said.
March was also when she went back to Omaha for her first scan after chemo. If osteosarcoma is to return, it usually shows in the lungs or at the initial site.
“They scanned her lungs and x-rayed her knee,” Brent Pulliam said, “and they said everything was healing well and released her to go back to doing basically whatever. She can’t do high impact activities. She’ll never run or jump again.”
Shortly after that scan, Madi Pulliam rode her horse. She hadn’t ridden a horse in 11 months. Sister Rylee mentioned she had ridden the horse maybe twice during that time.
“It scared me a bit,” Madi Pulliam said about the first ride, “and it scared mom and dad. (The horse) knew I was coming back, though. Sometimes I wonder if she knew what happened because they were all very good.”
“It was the best feeling in the world when Madi climbed back on the horse,” her mom added.
Madi Pulliam didn’t just ride to ride, though. She started barrel racing again in the fall.
“She came out very determined,” Stacy Pulliam said. “I about died, it was very nerve-wracking for me. She came out and ran the most aggressive barrel pattern I had ever seen her run.”
Madi Pulliam also started bowling again.
“Drew went with me to the bowling alley,” she said. “We started by practicing at the foul line. I didn’t even think I could do that, and then I did and thought maybe this could work. We went to one step and then worked a step at a time from there. I have spent countless hours (at the bowling alley) practicing.”
Madi Pulliam isn’t able to bowl the same way she did her sophomore year just because of the state of her leg and said she’ll have to continue to gain strength in her leg to be able to bowl collegiately, which she is planning to do.
Not only did she reteach herself how to bowl, she’s improved. She bowled a 163 game average as a sophomore and a 177 average as a senior, qualifying for the state tournament.
Josh Porter is the activities director at Clarinda High School and lives close to the Pulliam family. He said the family has always been big supporters of the school’s programs. He said watching Madi Pulliam battle through this has made him, and many other people, a lot stronger.
“She was given every reason to have a bad attitude or want people to feel sorry for her, but that wasn’t the case,” Porter said. “She wanted to be in school. She wanted to be part of her teams. She was going to do whatever it took to get back to bowling. Watching her go through this was tough. You don’t want to see kids sick and going through these things. She is a great role model for our students and athletes.”
Ashley Woods is the high school bowling coach at Clarinda and has coached Madi Pulliam throughout her high school career. Woods said it was tough not having her around last year, but to see her do what she did in her final season was “truly incredible.”
“She has had to fight her way back to where she is now,” Woods said. “She has put in a lot of time and tears. And to be honest the tears and the fight aren’t over. She is not back to where she was before her cancer diagnosis. She had to change her whole approach to bowling. Looking at her numbers, she did OK, but had she not had to take that year off, she would have really excelled. She’s a resilient girl to say the least.”
Madi changed her whole approach after major surgery and still won a Class 1A district bowling tournament and finished 20th in the state. She was the first Clarinda athlete ever to compete at the high school state bowling tournament.
“It was pretty incredible,” she said on qualifying for state. “Some kids probably would have given up and said ‘I’m not doing this,’ but I don’t give up, I keep trying. I’m not really a morning bowler and bowling by myself at 8:30 in the morning kind of stunk, but I did the best I could. It was still fun.”
A lot can be found out about a community by how they treat one of their own during a difficult time and the Clarinda community has been incredibly supportive throughout
“We had support on our doorstep from the time Madi was diagnosed,” her mom said. “The support has been amazing. You find out what kind of community you come from.”
Support poured in quickly after the diagnosis and hasn’t stopped.
“They had a benefit,” Brent Pulliam said. “A bunch of our friends put together a supper and an auction that turned into the whole community. There were so many people there we didn’t even know.”
A few examples of that support include: Madi and Rylee Pulliam receiving 12 days of Christmas presents about the time Madi was undergoing her final chemo treatment. The family didn’t even know who they were from until after they opened all of them, gifts that ranged from games to stocking caps to blankets.
Madi Pulliam was given a puppy from Southwest Retrievers in Stanton during the benefit, which took place less than two months after she was diagnosed. The puppy has grown a lot, came with her to the hospital a couple times and still sleeps in her room.
Brent Pulliam was able to purchase a vehicle from a friend for not near what it was worth, so she could get around in the field to help care for the horses.
Woods and her mom came to see her in the hospital and brought her a beautiful, homemade, quilt in Madi Pulliam’s favorite color, purple.
The Pulliam family wants to thank the care team at the Mayo Clinic, and at the hospitals in Omaha and Clarinda, especially Voss and his work in doing therapy with her, for their work through all of this. They also want to thank everyone at the school as they have been very accommodating, including recording lessons that she could watch while at the hospital to keep up with her school work. They all said the overall support from the community has simply been incredible.
“We have had more community support than you can ever imagine.” Stacy Pulliam said. “Clarinda is an absolutely amazing place. You find out who people really are and the biggest takeaway for me is giving. This changed our perspective completely about giving to people.”
“Be nice to someone because you have no idea what’s going to happen the next day,” Madi Pulliam added. “Don’t be mean to people.”
Porter added seeing the school and community rally around the family has been amazing.
“The school and community support is something I think we should all be very proud of living in Clarinda,” Porter said. “The people of Clarinda rallied to support the family and were willing to donate time and money. They did everything from t-shirts to a benefit.”
The Pulliam family said lots of thanks also go out to Frontier Lanes owner Dave Nowakowski, Josh and Ashley Woods, Voss, as well Aunt Vicki and Culver, who was there from the beginning, making her a great bowler, and then doing it again after surgery.
Madi Pulliam said she still gets texts from Culver all the time. He was able to go watch her win the district tournament in-person, the only meet he was able to watch this season as he battles cancer as well.
Stacy Pulliam said it’s been crazy to think of all they have been through over the last two years.
“We have done it well and we have done it all as a family,” she said. “We had a system. I would go up on Thursday and then Brent and Rylee would come on Saturday. I would go home with Rylee and then Brent would take Madi home when she got out. She had good friends come stay with her as well.”
One big thing the family did was try to keep everything as normal as possible for everyone and Madi was a key part of that.
“Madi always said it was going to be okay,” her mom said. “She was a support for us and was always so positive. She never came home and cried or whined. She wasn’t hard during this. You couldn’t ask for a better kid. We just kept going.”
Ashley Woods said what the leader on her bowling team has gone through is pretty incredible.
“To be a year cancer-free is amazing,” Woods said. “I know she’s an inspiration to many of the younger kids in our program and I think I can speak for most of the community and say she’s an inspiration to all of us. She has endured and battled more in the last two years than most us will in a lifetime.”
Getting to the one-year mark of being cancer free was big as the family said they were told the chances of osteosarcoma coming back drop quite a bit once you hit the one year milestone.
While Madi Pulliam is in good health and everything is going well right now, her journey isn’t over yet. She went in for follow-up appointments, which includes a lung scan and an x-ray and CT scan of her leg, every three months throughout 2020. At the last scan, which brought her to the one-year milestone, she was told the appointments can now be every six months. So, they’ll go back again in late May. She also, at some point, will have to have the metal currently in her knee replaced. There’s no way of knowing how long that will be, with Brent Pulliam saying he never could get an answer from anyone other than saying it depends on how well it is treated and how much it gets used. While that is likely several years, possibly decades, down the road, that will likely require another surgery. While the chances are lower than they were shortly after surgery, there’s always a chance the cancer could come back as well.
The Clarinda senior continues to thrive, though. She’ll graduate this spring and plans to bowl and study business with a minor in agriculture in college. She is employed at a Clarinda bank. She continues to bowl in tournaments this spring. Two County Duster practice has already started with a horse fair coming up at the end of the month. She’ll start barrel racing again in May.
Her mom said the family motto has always been “one day at a time,” a saying they really held onto during the long weeks and months.
Madi Pulliam now wears two bracelets.
One says “God gave you this life because you’re strong enough to live it” and another says “Survivor.”
She has worn the survivor bracelet since March 2020, when she was declared cancer free and given the all clear to resume her every day activities.
She is a survivor and has definitely shown she is strong enough.