Madi Pulliam, family show great strength, supported by great community

While Madi Pulliam is in good health and everything is going well right now, her journey isn’t over yet. She went in for follow-up appointments, which includes a lung scan and an x-ray and CT scan of her leg, every three months throughout 2020. At the last scan, which brought her to the one-year milestone, she was told the appointments can now be every six months. So, they’ll go back again in late May. She also, at some point, will have to have the metal currently in her knee replaced. There’s no way of knowing how long that will be, with Brent Pulliam saying he never could get an answer from anyone other than saying it depends on how well it is treated and how much it gets used. While that is likely several years, possibly decades, down the road, that will likely require another surgery. While the chances are lower than they were shortly after surgery, there’s always a chance the cancer could come back as well.