 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lots of growth this year for Cardinal girls basketball
0 comments

Lots of growth this year for Cardinal girls basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda girls basketball

Pictured are members of the Clarinda girls basketball team. Front row, from left: Aly Meier, Jessalee Neihart, Teya Stickler, Faith Espinosa, Kristen Smith and Lylly Merrill. Second row: Taylor Cole, Brooke Meyer, Presley Jobe, Emaley Sayre, Bailey Nordyke, Paige May, Ryplee Sunderman and Marilyn Wagoner (assistant coach). Third row: Chanda Sunderman, Chloe Strait, McKenna Yearington, Colbie Wilmes, Sage Howard, Jillian Graham, Brooke Brown, Amelia Hesse and Cheyenne Sunderman. Back row, from left: David Woods (assistant coach), Zach Goering (assistant coach) and Connor Hanafan (head coach). Not pictured: Kyle Banks, Bri Bartmess (manager), Emilee Haffner (manager) and Laland Lauber (manager).

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

A group of seniors showed a strong finish to their career and Conner Hanafan’s first year as head coach was a good one for Clarinda girls basketball.

The Cardinals were never able to earn that big win, but they won three times and were competitive in other contests, showing the program is moving in a good direction.

The Cardinals had three losses by six points or less, twice to Shenandoah and once to Red Oak. A two-point loss to the Fillies in the regional tournament came in a game that saw Clarinda trailing by 21 at halftime.

Freshman Amelia Hesse stepped up with a 22-point performance in that regional loss and athletes like her will need to continue to step forward for the program to continue its turnaround.

Hesse, Chloe Strait, Taylor Cole and Jillian Graham all return after starting multiple games for the Cardinals this season with Cole and Strait the team’s second and third leading scorers.

The seniors led the way for the Cardinals, though, a group Hanafan said was fantastic all season, playing one final season under a new head coach.

Jessalee Neihart was the team’s leading scorer at more than 12 points per game and represented the Cardinals on the all-conference team. Faith Espinosa and Teya Stickler were starters for at least part of the season and Kristen Smith played a big supporting role on the team despite not seeing much playing time.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 3-18 overall record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics