Lots of growth this year for Cardinal girls basketball

A group of seniors showed a strong finish to their career and Conner Hanafan’s first year as head coach was a good one for Clarinda girls basketball.

The Cardinals were never able to earn that big win, but they won three times and were competitive in other contests, showing the program is moving in a good direction.

The Cardinals had three losses by six points or less, twice to Shenandoah and once to Red Oak. A two-point loss to the Fillies in the regional tournament came in a game that saw Clarinda trailing by 21 at halftime.

Freshman Amelia Hesse stepped up with a 22-point performance in that regional loss and athletes like her will need to continue to step forward for the program to continue its turnaround.

Hesse, Chloe Strait, Taylor Cole and Jillian Graham all return after starting multiple games for the Cardinals this season with Cole and Strait the team’s second and third leading scorers.

The seniors led the way for the Cardinals, though, a group Hanafan said was fantastic all season, playing one final season under a new head coach.