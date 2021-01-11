Lewis Central hands Cardinal basketball another close loss

Clarinda boys basketball fell 39-36 at Lewis Central on a late 3-pointer Friday, Jan. 8.
Drew Brown gave the Cardinals the lead at the free throw line in the final seconds, but the Titans answered from deep, handing the Cardinals yet another heartbreaking loss in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Clarinda’s five losses, all in conference play, have come by a combined 20 points, with two in overtime and two others where the other team scored in the final seconds to win.
Brown scored 17 points, including two 3-pointers and a 7-for-8 effort from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals fell to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Clarinda trailed 22-20 at halftime, but had the lead going into the fourth quarter after a third period that saw just eight total points. The Titans rebounded with 15 points in the final eight minutes to earn the victory and improve to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Grant Jobe added nine points and three rebounds for the Cardinals. Michael Shull’s four points was the third highest total on the team. Shull added six rebounds and three assists.
Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Neal and Tadyn Brown all had two points. Neal secured six rebounds while Tadyn Brown finished with three assists and three steals.
The Cardinals travel to Atlantic Tuesday before games with Sidney and Shenandoah to end the week.
Girls Game
In a game that pitted Clarinda girls basketball coach Conner Hanafan in a coaching matchup against his father, it was Dad that came out on top.
The Titans handled the Cardinals 70-25 Friday, Jan. 8, in a game that sent the younger Hanafan to the gym he played in during high school.
The Titans scored 15 or more points in every quarter while Clarinda couldn’t manage a single quarter in double digits.
Lewis Central led 17-9 after the first quarter, 39-16 at halftime and 54-18 after the third period.
Jessalee Neihart led the Cardinals with 11 points while adding four rebounds.
Amelia Hesse contributed five points as the Cardinals fell to 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Teya Stickler pulled down five rebounds.
Lewis Central improved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
The Cardinals travel to Atlantic Tuesday and then return home to match up with Sidney Thursday.