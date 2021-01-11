Lewis Central hands Cardinal basketball another close loss

Clarinda boys basketball fell 39-36 at Lewis Central on a late 3-pointer Friday, Jan. 8.

Drew Brown gave the Cardinals the lead at the free throw line in the final seconds, but the Titans answered from deep, handing the Cardinals yet another heartbreaking loss in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Clarinda’s five losses, all in conference play, have come by a combined 20 points, with two in overtime and two others where the other team scored in the final seconds to win.

Brown scored 17 points, including two 3-pointers and a 7-for-8 effort from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals fell to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Clarinda trailed 22-20 at halftime, but had the lead going into the fourth quarter after a third period that saw just eight total points. The Titans rebounded with 15 points in the final eight minutes to earn the victory and improve to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Grant Jobe added nine points and three rebounds for the Cardinals. Michael Shull’s four points was the third highest total on the team. Shull added six rebounds and three assists.