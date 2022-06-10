Late home run lifts Glenwood over Cardinal softball

Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe drove in the tying run and then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning only to see Glenwood sophomore Sara Kolle hit a two-run home run in the home sixth for a 3-2 Glenwood win over the Cardinals Thursday, June 9.

The other run came in the first inning and the Rams held a 1-0 lead until that sixth frame.

Andi Woods struck out seven in the circle for the Cardinals. She gave up just four hits, one walk and three earned runs in the complete game loss.

The Cardinals managed just four hits against Glenwood pitcher Allison Koontz. Jobe, Kaylah Degase and Annika Price all doubled in the game. Bailey Nordyke scored the first Cardinal run.

Clarinda fell to 5-9 on the season and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cardinals return home Friday to take on Shenandoah.