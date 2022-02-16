Late charge sends Bramble to state tournament

SHENANDOAH – Clarinda sophomore Tyson Bramble needed a big final game Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A state qualifying bowling tournament in Shenandoah, and he delivered, rolling a 227 to sneak in with the third of four qualifying spots for the individual state bowling tournament.

Bramble is one of 32 athletes in the state field Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Bramble led a strong baker game effort in the team portion of the state qualifying tournament, but the Cardinals’ score of 2,622 wasn’t enough to stay with Shenandoah’s late surge. The Mustangs finished with 2,801.

Bramble hit big shot after big shot in the baker series, but struggled starting the individual games with just a 155. That score was just third best on the team and not close to a qualifying position. Bramble started heating up, though, with a 197 in game two and a 227 in the third for a three-game series of 579.

“I started getting into a groove,” Bramble said about his strong close to the day. “I missed some pins early, but found my spot and was ready to go.”



Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said it was a great performance by the guy that has led the team all season.

“He did awesome,” Woods said. “We always preach to the kids, just because your first game isn’t excellent, doesn’t mean you’re out of anything and (Tyson) proved that (Tuesday). I’m super proud of him.”

Bramble was just one pin ahead of Shenandoah’s Dalton Athen, who earned the fourth and final qualifying position. Fifth place was just eight pins behind Bramble. Jon Piper of Red Oak shot an even 600 to win the tournament, one pin better than Alex Razee of Shenandoah.

Owen Johnson also came on strong for the Cardinals with a 206 final game to get him to a 557 series for sixth place.

Ronnie Weidman finished with a 201 game for a 516 series for the Cardinals. Levi Wise rolled a 507, Colton Owens a 490 and Caden Butt a 469.

The team battle had a disappointing finish for the Cardinals, but they battled Shenandoah – who they shared lanes with – the entire tournament.

The Mustangs led early, but a 237 ninth game that ended with seven straight strikes gave the Cardinals the lead. That lead only lasted two games, however, as the Mustangs opened the 11th game with six straight strikes and rolled a 254, starting a string of four of five games at 200 or better. Clarinda rolled a 221 in game 12 to trail by just 30, but couldn’t match the Mustangs over the final three games.

“Shenandoah has been bowling well lately,” Woods said, “and we knew this would be tough, especially in their house. It’s like every time out, spare shooting gets you. We have to pick up spares and we just didn’t do that as well as we could have.”

Bramble agreed they missed too many spares in the team portion, but liked seeing his team battle. He’ll bowl again Tuesday in Waterloo and said he simply wants to shoot better than he did in Shenandoah.

Like the state qualifying tournament, the entire state field will bowl three games each. The top eight total scores will then advance into a bracketed tournament to decide the state place-winners.