Kuemper hands Cardinal boys another close loss

The Clarinda Cardinal boys basketball team added another painfully close Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to their season Tuesday, Jan. 19, losing 64-63 at Kuemper Catholic.

The Cardinals led most of the game, including a 36-26 edge at halftime, but Kuemper scored 38 points in the second half and overtook the Cardinals in the final quarter.

Clarinda made a couple late triples, including one just before the buzzer for the final margin.

The loss ended a three game winning streak for the Cardinals and dropped them to 9-6 overall and 2-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The win was just the third of the season for the Knights, second in conference play, and first in more than a month, ending a seven game losing streak.

Drew Brown led the Cardinal attack with 17 points and three assists while Michael Shull added 16 points and four assists. Grant Jobe also reached double-figure scoring with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tadyn Brown scored seven points while Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Neal each had six. Schmitt contributed 13 rebounds and three assists. Neal secured three rebounds.

Clarinda doesn’t play again until a trip to Missouri to play Savannah Tuesday.