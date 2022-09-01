 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kraft, Walsh earn MINK League season awards

Will Walsh, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's infielder/pitcher Will Walsh is congratulated by A's manager Ryan Eberly at third base after hitting his second home run of the season Sunday, June 19, in a win over Chillicothe.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

For the second year in a row, the MINK League Pitcher and Player of the Year come from the Clarinda A’s.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The MINK League announced the league awards Wednesday Aug. 31, with Brian Kraft being named Pitcher of the Year and Will Walsh Player of the Year.

Walsh hit .331 for the season with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 48 RBIs. Walsh earned a Player of the Week award during the season and hit a home run in the MINK League All-Star Game, which was played in Clarinda. Walsh plays his college ball at the University of Nebraska.

Kraft finished the season with a 2.82 ERA and posted 67 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .172 against him over the course of the season. Kraft was honored as a Pitcher of the Week during the season. He plays college ball at the Academy of the Arts in California.

