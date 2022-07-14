Kelton slam highlights late offensive explosion for A's

The Clarinda A’s scored nine runs in their final two turns at bat with Kam Kelton capping off a seven-run eighth frame with a grand slam in a 10-1 home win over Carroll Wednesday, July 13.

The game was tied at one after the first inning and stayed that way until the seventh when Jackson Powell opened the inning against the Carroll bullpen with a single. He quickly scored on Tyler Large’s double to give the A’s the lead. After a hit by pitch and walk, Will Walsh’s sacrifice fly scored Large to give Clarinda a 3-1 lead. The A’s had runners at second and third with one out, but couldn’t add to the lead.

They added to it in a big way in the eighth inning, however. Singles by Conagher Sands, Max Petersen and Powell loaded the bases to start the inning. Large drove in a run on a ground ball to short with the Merchants getting the first out of the inning at second base. Three straight walks against two different pitchers brought two more runs home before Kelton’s blast, his first home run of the season.

The grand slam was the last of Kelton’s three hits on the game. Large, Powell and Petersen all added two hits with Large and Walsh driving in two runs each.

Brian Kraft was quite strong on the mound for Clarinda, striking out 11 over seven innings. He gave up three hits, one walk and one earned run. Alex Amaral pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game, scattering two hits and striking out three.

The win was the fifth straight for the A’s and coupled with a St. Joseph loss Wednesday, grew their lead for best record in the MINK League to two games.