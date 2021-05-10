Jones wins Hawk-10 high jump with career best leap

The Mustangs were led by Tyler Laughlin’s runner-up finish in the discus. His best throw was 145-6.5. The Mustangs also picked up a third-place finish in the high jump from Riley Backus at 5-10.

“We have leaned on the field events all year,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “They have been good for us in scoring points and it was great for them to compete in the Hawkeye 10 like they did. We were right there in getting a conference champion. Tyler has come a long way in the last month and is throwing the best he has all year by far. He’ll continue to get better. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what he’s capable of doing.”

Shenandoah placed in just two individual running events. Carter Backus took fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.62 and Alex Razee ended seventh in the 400 in 54.35.

The Mustangs’ best relays were fourth-place marks in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200. The hurdle team of Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus finished in 1:04.93 and the 4x200 team of Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Brody Cullin crossed the line in 1:36.45.

The 4x200 team also ran the 4x100, taking fifth in 46.31.

The Mustangs were also seventh in the 800 medley with Morgan Cotten, Dukes, Cullin and Razee in 1:41.90.